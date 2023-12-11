Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market to increase by USD 6.86 billion from 2023 to 2028; Upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is expected to grow by USD 6.86 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  3.71% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), armored personnel carrier (APC), main battle tank (MBT), self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and others), mobility type (wheeled and tracked), and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market 2024-2028
Upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats drives the market. Many military transport systems are prime targets of terrorist organizations for inflicting huge casualties and resulting in psychological trauma to the military infrastructure of a country. As a result, several government organizations are procuring advanced machinery for protecting soldiers, such as APCs and IFVs. Hence, such factors drive the market growth. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the military armored vehicles and counter-ied vehicles market: AB Volvo, Alpine Armoring Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Denel SOC Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., International Armored Group, KNDS N.V., Lockheed Martin Corp., Milkor Pty Ltd., NORINCOGROUP.com Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Renault SAS, Rheinmetall AG, Rostec, SAUDI GROUPS, SVI ENGINEERING, STREIT Group, and Traton SE
  • The Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.53% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The emergence of Active Protection Systems (APS) is a primary trend in the market. 
  • The advent of APS has improved the survivability of armored vehicles by providing an additional layer of defense against several threats, including anti-tank guided missiles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and other projectiles.
  • In addition,  armored vehicles embedded with APS have become more resilient in the face of modern anti-armor threats. 
  • Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Challenges

•         Growing cyber threats is a major challenge hindering market growth.
  • There is an increasing dependence by military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles on advanced electronic systems, including communication, navigation, and weapon control, they are prone to cyberattacks.
  • Moreover, there is an increasing concern for cyber supply chain security in the defense industry.
  • Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth.

Key Segments:

  • The market growth by the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) segment is significant during the forecast period. There used to be a greater emphasis by this segment on offering mobility and firepower to the forces while compromising protection. However,  recent trends have witnessed the integration of superior artillery and damage-resistant armor into modern IFVs. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Military Armored Vehicles And Counter-IED Vehicles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 6.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.53

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and India

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
