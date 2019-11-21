Military Artificial Intelligence & Cybernetics | World Markets to 2024 - Rising Demand for Next-Generation Battlefield Technologies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market: Focus on Platform, Technology, Application and Services - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.66% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The major driving force behind the growth of the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market is the increase in defense expenditure in various countries.

The concept of artificial intelligence in the military was first introduced in 1956 but the use of artificial intelligence began in 2010 with the introduction of three new technologies, namely Big data, machine learning, and computer processing power. This development helps basic artificial intelligence to advance algorithms that recognize specific problem sets while playing the game, image recognition, and navigation. The role of artificial intelligence and cybernetics is used for creating better coordination between the soldiers and equipment during combat. This will further increase the dependability of the military on artificial intelligence.



Over the past few years, the defense forces have deployed learning action frameworks that use machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence to imitate human perception of learning, memory, and judgment. Machine learning, which is the most popular technology available to mankind, and is used by many countries such as U.S., China, and Russia to respond to unknown threats in order to reduce the burden on warfighters. However, the artificial intelligence system needs to be in a dynamic closed loop with the feedback system to respond intelligently, in case an uncertain threat is found.



The need for enhanced border security due to issues related to increasing land disputes, migration, and smuggling, has forced several countries to strengthen their security. This has led to an increase in the demand for advanced equipment for each land, air, naval and space platform. The advanced equipment provides better situational awareness to the soldiers, to have a competitive edge over the opponents. With recent developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, equipment such as unmanned marine vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, armoured fighting vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, submarine, ships, and fighter jets are becoming increasingly flexible and available at a reliable cost in manufacturing industries.



As the complexity of automating tasks increases, the performance of the industries is likely to decline. Hence, the countries already using artificial intelligence and machine learning are likely to continue as well as increase their deployment. Thus, the impact of artificial intelligence is expected to grow along with improved levels of new automation technologies.

Key Companies in the Global Military AI and Cybernetics Market



The key market players in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market include General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE system, Boeing, Blue Bear, Charles River Analytics, IBM, Leidos, Raytheon, SparkCognition, SAIC, Soar Tech and Thales Group.

Key Questions Answered

What are the trends in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics across different regions?

What are the major driving factors in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics?

Which application type (cybersecurity, warfare platform, surveillance, autonomous weapons and targeting system, battlefield healthcare, simulation, and others (threat monitoring and situational awareness, information processing, target recognition) of the global military artificial intelligence market dominated in 2018, and what would be the expected scenario by 2024?

What was the revenue generated by the global military artificial intelligence market by platform, technologies, and services in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global military artificial intelligence market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

Who are the key players in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market?

