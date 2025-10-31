Military Associations, Including AFA, Call on Congress to End Shutdown

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six leading military associations pressed congressional leadership to restore federal funding and end the month-long government shutdown today in a letter to House and Senate majority and minority leadership.

Warning that continued inaction is jeopardizing military readiness and the well-being of service members, defense civilians, and their families, the six associations, which represent a combined 1.8 million members, include:

The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA)

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

Marine Corps Association (MCA)

National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS)

Reserve Organization of America (ROA)

Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS)

Addressing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, the six military associations highlight the growing impact of the funding lapse across the defense community.

"America's Airmen, Guardians, and their Families should never have to shoulder the burden of political gridlock. Every day this shutdown continues; readiness erodes, morale declines, and the people who keep our nation safe face mounting uncertainty. Congress must act now to restore full federal funding and ensure our troops are paid and supported," said AFA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.)

The letter warns that as the shutdown continues, the situation will worsen.

Military members received their pay Oct. 31, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that funds may not be available to cover Nov. 15 paychecks. That puts military families at risk of not getting paid mid-month, while federal civilians are at risk of missing a third consecutive paycheck.

"At $8.5 billion a month, the military payroll crisis is too large for charities or public generosity to overcome," the letter adds. "Were every American to contribute $20 to offset the cost of military payroll, that would still be too little to cover a month's military pay. Only restoring federal funding can solve this problem."

