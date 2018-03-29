Military Athletes Hit the Turf in Finals of 2nd Annual Caliber Collision-Dallas Cowboys Military Combine

DALLAS, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty elite service members from nine military bases will hit the turf at AT&T Stadium to compete in the finals of the 2nd Annual Caliber Military Combine, a unique competition developed in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys to honor service members by showcasing their athleticism on NFL Combine skills.

The 50 finalists were the top finishers from nearly 200 competitors at the preliminary trials held last month, representing service members from Ft. Hood, Ft. Sill, Ft. Polk, Ft. Riley, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sheppard Air Force Base, Joint Base San Antonio, Dyess Air Force Base and Dobbins Air Force Base.

Results from the preliminary trials indicate that many of the military athletes stack up competitively with the best of the NFL, posting statistics that would place them in the top 20 if they had competed at this year's NFL Combine. The military athletes competed in the same physical drills as the NFL prospects, including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, endurance test, push-ups and vertical jump.

"The Military Combine is a great way for the public to join with us to salute and honor the men and women who serve and protect our country," said Greg Clark, CMO of Caliber Collision. "These elite military athletes represent the heart and soul of our military heroes who protect our freedoms across the world."

The top male and top female winners of the Military Combine will attend and announce a Dallas Cowboys draft pick at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

Event Highlights

In addition to the Combine, the family-friendly event will feature:

Meet and greet with current Dallas Cowboys, Anthony Brown and Byron Jones , along with Cowboys alumni Chad Hennings and Tony Dorsett .

and , along with Cowboys alumni and . Photo opportunities with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Mascot Rowdy and entertainment by the Rhythm & Blue Dancers and Drumline.

Tickets are free to the public, and available at www.CaliberCollision.com/Combine or at AT&T Stadium day of the event.

Recycled Rides Car Donations to Veterans

The Military Combine will conclude with a special presentation to four local area veterans who will receive keys to practically brand-new cars. The vehicle donations are part of Caliber Collision's Recycled Rides program which provides reliable transportation to military families in need. The four vehicles were donated by USAA and refurbished by teammates at Caliber locations across the Metroplex who volunteered their time to restore the vehicles back to pre-accident condition. The military veteran recipients include:

An 11-year Marine Corps veteran with three deployments who was seriously injured in his civilian job and now unable to work.

A six-year Air Force veteran who has to put his education on hold to return to work in support of his infant son, who will soon require open heart surgery.

A National Guard reservist who is a single mother of three that recently lost everything in a house fire.

A U.S. Army veteran and single mother of three, working part-time with a goal to complete her licensed vocational nurse certification.

The four recipients above were nominated and selected by Allies in Service and Soldiers' Angels, two of nearly 24 North Texas non-profit military and veteran service organizations that will be represented at the 2018 Military Combine.

