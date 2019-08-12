Military Ball Venue Ticketing Service Platform

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SectionTickets is a new platform focused in solving military ball coordinator venue ticketing processes through payment portal, seating rosters, and phased approach solutions.

Each year, hundreds if not thousands of military balls around the globe are coordinated. More often than not, coordination can feel archaic in nature. Hard cash is handled, excel spreadsheets are manually modified, the room for error and labor-intensive manpower is increased.

SectionTickets.com: The solution for military ball coordinators.

Big box ticketing services have been industry leaders for a variety of venues but do not necessarily solve niche requirements local venue organizers or military ball coordinators face.



SectionTickets helps streamline payments through secured payment portal Application Programming Interfaces or API's. On SectionTickets, ball coordinators have the option of choosing between Stripe, PayPal, or Square, whichever best suits their needs.



The second step after account creation is ticket venue "store" setup. Identifying minimum attendee data is necessary to run successful seating and meal tracking arrangements. Minimal data works best in order to protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII).



We recommend venue or ball coordinators to manage ticket purchaser's emails in order to keep them updated on further venue details not openly shared on SectionTickets.



Additionally, ball coordinators can also phase ticket purchases. For example, the first phase of tickets sold are for core unit members and go on sale through an initial time period. The second phase of ticket sales begins once the first phase window closes. Usually a two-phased approach works best where the second phase is open to the public on a first come first serve basis depending on seat/ticket availability determined by the ball coordinator.



Section Tickets is currently offering a free year of "no transaction fee" per ticket sale for first time units who sign up to their platform. Standard payment portal fees not controlled by SectionTickets still apply.

Visit https://www.SectionTickets.com to sign up and keep abreast of the platforms progress.

