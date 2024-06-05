Military Battery Market size is set to grow by USD 370.1 million from 2024-2028, Increasing military spending boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 370.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.69% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Battery Market 2024-2028

Military Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 370.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Russia, France, and India Key companies profiled Arotech, BAE Systems Plc, Bren-Tronics Inc., BST Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Cell-Con Inc., Concorde Battery Corp., Denchi Group Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Lincad Ltd., Mathews Associates Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Ultralife Corp.

Market Driver

The military battery market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and reconnaissance activities. The adoption of Li-ion batteries in military drones is increasing rapidly, driven by their high energy density, low weight, and declining prices.

Vendors are investing in research and development to improve battery technology and reduce costs, making Li-ion batteries an attractive option for reserve and motive power applications. Technological advances in drone batteries specifically for aerial operations and order fulfillment are expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Power, Outage, and Storage markets are witnessing significant growth in the military sector. Power sources such as batteries play a crucial role in military operations, particularly in remote locations or during emergencies. The market for military batteries includes various types like lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium. These batteries are used for various applications such as backup power, propulsion, and military vehicles.

The trend towards lightweight and high-capacity batteries is driving innovation in this market. Regulations and concerns around recycling and disposal are also influencing the market dynamics. The market for military batteries is expected to grow steadily due to increasing military spending and the need for reliable power sources.

Market Challenges

The military battery market faces challenges due to regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes. Batteries undergo a rigorous approval process, which includes submitting a safety data package, safety testing, safety review, and final military approval. These steps ensure the batteries meet stringent safety standards for military applications. However, the complexities of regulatory actions and the need for high operational efficiency may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Military Battery Market faces several challenges in the current industry landscape. The use of advanced technology in military applications requires batteries with high capacity and long life. However, the development and production of these batteries can be costly and complex. Additionally, the need for batteries to operate in extreme temperatures and conditions adds to the challenge.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for lighter and more portable military equipment necessitates the use of smaller batteries, which can be difficult to produce with the required power output. Lastly, ensuring the security and reliability of military battery supply chains is a significant challenge due to geopolitical tensions and potential disruptions.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 OEM

1.2 Aftermarket Technology 2.1 Non-rechargeable batteries

2.2 Rechargeable batteries Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 OEM- The global Military Battery Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising production of military equipment, particularly UAVs, vehicles, and weapon systems. This trend is driven by increasing military spending and the expansion of the defense industry. North America, led by the US, dominates the market, while APAC shows robust growth. The economic growth of BRIC nations and the shift of military manufacturers towards these markets present opportunities for battery vendors. The low lifecycle cost of batteries is also fueling demand for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring market growth continues.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Military Battery Market encompasses the demand for batteries and auxiliary power units (APUs) used in backup systems for various military applications. The market caters to the defense forces' need for durable and efficient batteries, including Al-air and SquadNet types, for communication equipment and systems in emergency situations. Battery supply chains are subject to regulations concerning hazardous gases and electrolyte leakage to ensure security concerns are addressed.

Ground vehicles, ships, submarines, and surveillance systems all rely on these batteries to function optimally in the defense market. Design constraints, such as size, weight, and power output, are crucial considerations in the development of batteries for military use. Efficiency and durability are paramount to ensure uninterrupted communication and power supply in defense applications.

Market Research Overview

The Military Battery Market encompasses a variety of battery types used in military applications, including lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and lead-acid batteries. These batteries power various military equipment such as communication systems, vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced technology in military operations and the need for reliable power sources in remote locations.

The market is also influenced by factors such as government investments, technological advancements, and the growing trend towards renewable energy sources. The military battery market is a significant sector, with applications ranging from land-based to naval and airborne platforms. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the continuous advancements in battery technology and the increasing demand for efficient and long-lasting power sources in military applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

OEM



Aftermarket

Technology

Non-rechargeable Batteries



Rechargeable Batteries

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio