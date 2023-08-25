Military Battery Market will grow by USD 423.21 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing military spending is notably driving the military battery market growth to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military battery market is estimated to grow by USD 423.21 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a free sample report

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Military Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and technology (non-rechargeable batteries and rechargeable batteries)

The market share growth in the OEM segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing global production of military equipment such as drones, vehicles, and weapons is driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to increase adoption. Furthermore, economic expansion in Brazil , Russia , India , and China is driving the drone industry. Intense competition and market saturation caused military manufacturers to turn to these countries. In addition, this situation opens the door for battery suppliers to offer incentives and solutions in emerging markets. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the military battery market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global military battery market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the military battery market during the forecast period. The UK contributes to significant regional markets by increasing military investment and leveraging advanced technologies to enhance its military superiority. Plans include empowering soldiers with advanced digital combat capabilities. At the same time, state-sponsored terrorism and militarized takeovers are reinforcing the need for counterinsurgency and accelerating the modernization of the armed forces. In addition, growing security risks are leading to increased military spending across Europe. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Military Battery Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing military spending is a key factor driving market growth. Military spending around the world is increasing due to factors such as tensions and conflicts between the US and China. The top spenders in 2021 include the US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, which account for about 60-65% of global military spending. Along with this, the battery serves as a backup power source like a generator. Lithium-ion battery manufacturers are improving their technology to further reduce costs through increased production and government incentives. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The growing adoption of military drones is a major trend in the market.

The performance risk in energy storage is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Military Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 423.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arotech, BAE Systems Plc, Bren-Tronics Inc., BST Systems Inc., Cell-Con Inc., Concorde Battery Corp., Denchi Group Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Kokam Co. Ltd., Lincad Ltd., Mathews Associates Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., and BYD Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

