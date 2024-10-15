Military Caregivers Honored in Podcast and PBS Series: Heroes Caring for Heroes sponsored by CVS Health and TENA
ROANOKE, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver is proud to announce the return of the Heroes Caring for Heroes podcast series and new PBS special, made possible through a partnership with CVS Health and TENA. Now in its second year, this series continues to shine a light on the inspiring stories of military caregivers who support our nation's Veterans, showcasing their strength, love, and resilience.
"Heroes Caring for Heroes is more than just a series; it's a heartfelt tribute to the incredible caregivers who stand by our military heroes. We aim to shine a light on their selflessness, resilience, and the powerful stories that often go untold," shared Natalie Elliott Handy, Chief Energy Officer of Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver. "Our mission is to inspire, educate, and connect communities, reminding everyone that behind every hero is a caregiver who deserves our recognition and support."
Podcast and PBS Special:
Launching on October 29, 2024, the Heroes Caring for Heroes podcast will release new episodes every Tuesday through November 26. Listeners will hear from military caregivers who provide care under extraordinary circumstances. Additionally, four educational episodes will air every Thursday starting October 31, featuring resources from organizations like the Veterans Administration, Restoration Alliance, Psych/Armor, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, and Semper Fi & America's Fund.
The series will culminate in a one-hour PBS special, produced by PBS Appalachia, airing in mid-November. This discussion-style program will bring together podcast guests and their loved ones for an in-depth look at the caregiving journey, offering viewers across the nation a deeper understanding of the challenges and triumphs that define military caregiving.
About Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver:
Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver is a podcast and advocacy platform that shares the stories of caregivers, offering resources, support, and hope for those who care for their loved ones.
About Premier Sponsors:
CVS Health is committed to helping individuals on their path to better health. Through their wide range of health services, including their support of military families and caregivers, CVS Health is making healthcare accessible to all.
TENA is a global leader in continence care, providing solutions that improve the quality of life for individuals and caregivers alike. Tena supports military caregivers by offering products that meet their needs and reduce the physical and emotional challenges of caregiving.
