Military Connectors Market Size to Grow by USD 1.56 Billion | 32% of the market's growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of underwater mining activities. The surge in military expenditure will further support the growth of the military connectors market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, the Government of India announced an investment of around USD 540.4 million for deep-sea oceanography projects over the next five years. The new project will promote the country's deep-sea mining, exploration, and deep-sea biodiversity conservation. Furthermore, the increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft to better equip pilots for safe flying will also fuel the market's growth positively during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global military connectors market growth is the increase in wage rates and competition among the vendors. Manufacturers are focusing on M&A to hold onto the top positions. Moreover, there is an intense competition taking place in the product segments, with companies seeking to adopt aggressive pricing strategies. However, choosing such raw materials without conducting proper research on them (due to low investments in R&D) leads to inferior quality products that impact the brand reputation. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

View Market Outlook for additional factors influencing the market's growth

The military connectors market is segmented by type (circular, rectangular, and fiber optic), application (army, airforce, and underwater), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The circular type segment held the largest military connectors market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in demand for circular connectors for military, transportation, industrial, and medical equipment applications. The army application segment held the largest market share and will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Demanding aerospace, industrial, marine, automotive and commercial applications now use these connectors extensively. Military circular connectors are used in the army to perform a variety of functions, such as transmitting signals for communication or sending power supply from one device to another. In terms of Geography, 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for military connectors in North America. The significant increase in demand from various military establishments from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico and the presence of globally leading companies in the military and defense sectors will facilitate the military connectors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for More highlights on each contributing segment.

The military connectors market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Military Connectors Market Sizing

Military Connectors Market Forecast

Military Connectors Market Analysis



Top Military Connectors Market Participants Classified as Dominant Players in the Report are:-

Amphenol Corp.

Conesys

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fischer Connectors SA

Glenair Inc.

ITT Inc.

ODU GmbH and Co. KG

Smiths Group Plc

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Weald Electronics Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:



Military Laser Rangefinder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Police and Military Simulation Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Military Connectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Conesys, Eaton Corp. Plc, Fischer Connectors SA, Glenair Inc., ITT Inc., ODU GmbH and Co. KG, Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Weald Electronics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Army - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Airforce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Underwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Circular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rectangular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fiber optic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Corp.

Conesys

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fischer Connectors SA

Glenair Inc.

ITT Inc.

ODU GmbH and Co. KG

Smiths Group Plc

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Weald Electronics Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio