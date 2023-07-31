Military cybersecurity market size to grow by USD 15,116.14 million from 2022 to 2027|Increase in adoption of cloud-based services to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military cybersecurity market size is expected to grow by USD 15,116.14 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period. High adoption of Al and machine learning is an emerging military cybersecurity market trend. Economic growth, especially in developed countries is driven by the development and adoption of AI and machine learning. This is because all industries are becoming highly automated and developed countries are using Al-based solutions earlier than developing countries. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027

Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our military cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Military Cybersecurity Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Type

Network Security



Data Security



Identity And Access Management



Cloud Security

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. These services run on the organization's own hardware infrastructure. Along with the hardware (controller boards and door readers), end users like Defense purchase cybersecurity software licenses to allow them to run the required software on their local servers. Also, military organizations control data storage and security without third-party interference, and the demand for on-premises systems has decreased recently as many companies have moved to cloud-based solutions. Hence, such factors boost the n-premise segment of the military cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services drives the military cybersecurity market. Defense agencies use cloud-based services for a variety of applications. The applications include authentication processes, video management, biometrics storage, and big data computing. Since some defense agencies do not have their own security infrastructure, they increasingly adopt cloud-based services.

Also, as the workforce becomes more mobile, military organizations must implement cloud-based services for various functions. But cloud service providers must comply with strict regulations enforced by federal agencies, such as compliance with the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to ensure the security of government and military sector data. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the military cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

System integration and interoperability issues challenge the growth of the military cybersecurity market. There has been a growth in the adoption of advanced technology in the military sector. However, it has also created problems with system integration and interoperability.

Also, various defense agencies face integration challenges when implementing network security solutions. Furthermore, technical flaws, server errors, and other malfunctions caused by hacks are some of the major problems facing network security solutions. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of military cybersecurity during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Military Cybersecurity Market, including some of the vendors such as Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., CACI International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Management LLC, Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., GovCIO, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., NetCentrics Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Military Cybersecurity Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Airbus SE - The company offers military cybersecurity such as CyberRange, Ectpcryp BLUE, and SEI Gateway.

The company offers military cybersecurity such as CyberRange, Ectpcryp BLUE, and SEI Gateway. BAE Systems Plc - The company offers military cybersecurity such as NetReveal.

The company offers military cybersecurity such as NetReveal. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers military cybersecurity such as Cyber4Sight, and CyberM3.

Military Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist military cybersecurity market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the military cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the military cybersecurity market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military cybersecurity market vendors

Military Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,116.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., CACI International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Digital Management LLC, Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., GovCIO, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., NetCentrics Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

