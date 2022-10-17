Military Drone Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of UAVs for Marine Border Patrolling Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Drone Market by Platform, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid), Application, MTOW, Propulsion (Turbo Engine, Piston Engine and Battery), Operation Mode, Speed, Launching Mode & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military drone market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to USD 17.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing focus on advanced C4ISR capabilities to drive the military drone market growth during the forecast period. Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions are used to reinforce, boost, or implement command and control strategies and directives within military and intelligence frameworks. The success of any air, naval, or military operation hugely depends on the ISR capabilities. So, there are regular developments and advancements in the ISR field. For instance, the Fifth Generation C4ISR is a joint battle management system that can gather data, understand it, and communicate freely with all its components. C4ISR powered by AI uses machine learning to identify and classify tanks and other vehicles, improve the image feeds, and also provide driving assistance by giving early warnings on obstacles and changing ground conditions. Governments are also rapidly adopting these technologies to improve their defense arsenal.

Based on launching mode, the catapult launcher segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on launching mode, the military drone market has been segmented into Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher, and Hand Launched logistics and transportation. Among these, the catapult launcher segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The catapult launcher segment includes drones that are launched using a catapult launcher, which uses bungee cords to launch drones from confined spaces. This type of launching mode is ideal for a setup on a carrier ship where the space is limited. Usually, drones having MTOW < 150-kilogram capacity use this launching mode. Companies such as Elbit Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Textron Systems (US), and Thales (France) manufacture drones that use the catapult launching mode for various military applications. BirdEye 650D, Scout, Orbiter family, Ranger, Stalker XE UAS, Silver Fox, and Aerosonde are some of the drones in this category.

Based on the platform, the tactical segment witnessed strong growth in the market during the forecast period

Based on platform, the military drone market has been segmented into small, tactical, and strategic drones. The tactical segment witnessed strong growth in the market during the forecast period. Tactical drones fly at altitudes ranging between 3,000 meters and 8,000 meters and are principally used in military applications. They fill the gap between small drones and strategic drones by combining the flexibility of small platforms with high-end platforms. The increasing demand for tactical drones that can be hand-launched and have an endurance of about 2 hours with suitable payload capacities to provide the required surveillance information has led to the growth of the tactical drone segment of the military drone market for defense & government applications globally. Some examples of tactical drones are Sperwer Mk II by Safran Electronics and Defence (France) and Thunder B UAV by Blue Bird Aero Systems (Israel).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Government Funding for Military Drones

Growing Prominence of Intensified Military Training

Growing Use of UAVs for Marine Border Patrolling

Rising Focus on Advanced C4ISR Capabilities

Restraints

Lack of Trained Personnel to Operate Drones

Concern and Call to Ban Fully Autonomous Drones

Opportunities

State Policies Aimed at Boosting Domestic Manufacturers

Use of UAVs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

Technological Advancements in Drone Payloads

Full-Scale Conversion of Drones for Simulation of War Scenario

Challenges

Issues with Safety and Security of UAVs

Lack of Sustainable Power Sources to Improve Drone Endurance

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Military Drone Market, by Platform

8 Military Drone Market, by Application

9 Military Drone Market, by MTOW

10 Military Drone Market, by Speed

11 Military Drone Market, by Type

12 Military Drone Market, by Operation Mode

13 Military Drone Market, by Launching Mode

14 Military Drone Market, by Propulsion

15 Regional Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Profiles

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aerovironment, Inc.

Airbus

Athlon Avia

BAE Systems

Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd.

Dassault Aviation

Dynetics, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Griffon Aerospace

Instanteye Robotics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Platform Aerospace

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Robotican Corporation

Shield AI

Silvertone Uav

Teledyne Flir LLC

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Volansi, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsa0wb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets