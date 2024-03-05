Military drone market size to grow by USD 7.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by key developments in military drones, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military drone market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,429.04 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period. The market is driven by key developments in military drones. The advent of technology has changed the warfare scenario globally. Countries are focusing on adopting autonomous warfare platforms such as UAVs and unmanned underwater vehicles for use in war zones. Drones are increasingly being adopted for counter-terrorism activities and are gaining high significance due to their visual superiority and the capability of pre-emptive strikes. Drones are also increasingly adopted in surveillance operations to eliminate threats. With countries focusing on expanding their weapons inventory with new and high-end technological developments, the global military market size will grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Drone Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global military drones market is fragmented. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several vendors that compete based on cost, quality, reliability, and other services. The competitive environment is likely to increase with growth in product extensions, technological innovations, and an increased number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers military drones such as Taranis.

Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers military drones such as THOR VTOL mini UAS.

General Atomics - The company offers military drones such as MQ-9B SkyGuardian, Mojave, and Sparrowhawk.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers military drones such as Heron TP, Heron, Heron MK II, and Long Runner.

- The company offers military drones such as Heron TP, Heron, Heron MK II, and . Anduril Industries Inc.

Animal Dynamics Ltd.

Asteria Aerospace Ltd.

EDGE Group PJSC

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.

Saab AB

Shield AI

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid), technology (remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the rotary blade segment will be significant over the forecast period. Rotary blade technology allows the drone to lift off the ground, hover in the air, and increase or decrease altitude. The technology increases the maneuverability of drones by enabling them to change direction and operate in tight places more effectively. The rotary blade technology is essential in improving the payload capacity and carrying heavy equipment such as cameras, weapons, and sensors. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global military drone market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global military drone market.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is witnessing the development of cost-effective UAVs that can be easily deployed for various high-risk missions. Military forces in the US have been deploying drones for various Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The military in the US has been focusing on the development of UAVs for over a decade, and their utility has been proven for combat missions, with their extensive deployment and use in the war zones of Iraq and Afghanistan . In addition, the existing lot of UAVs is approaching the end of service life and needs replacement. All these factors are driving the growth of the military drone market in North America .

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market

The development of long-range spy combat drones

Countries are developing military drones with long-range strike capabilities. For instance, the growing territorial disputes between China and its adjoining countries has led the country to invest heavily in R&D to develop drones that can perform various military missions. China has received the license to export CH-5 reconnaissance and combat drones and is awaiting the license for its manufacture in other states. The increasing adoption of autonomous platforms has also led many countries to procure combat UAVs, due to their multiple capabilities. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rapid development of anti-drone technology will challenge the growth of the market.

Analyst Review

The military drone market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by asymmetric warfare tactics employed by non-traditional adversaries in today's competitive environment. With the advent of advanced drone technology, precision strikes and real-time intelligence have become achievable objectives for defense forces worldwide. This surge in demand has led to a significant expansion in the military drone market, with a focus on enhancing flight time, battery life, and endurance to ensure prolonged surveillance and reconnaissance missions, even in adverse weather conditions.

One of the primary challenges faced by manufacturers is optimizing payload weight while adhering to regulatory constraints and state policies. However, with the emergence of domestic manufacturers specializing in high-tech propulsion systems and advanced avionics systems, the industry is poised for substantial growth. Companies like General Atomics, Textron Systems, Elbit Systems, and Adani Defence and Aerospace are at the forefront, offering a diverse product portfolio catering to the needs of the army, air force, and navy.

Innovation in autonomous flight systems and artificial intelligence has revolutionized the sector, enabling military drones to perform beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) missions with enhanced security and safety measures against hacking attempts. This has not only improved performance but also safeguarded sensitive information during operations.

Major players such as General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation dominate the global military unmanned aircraft market, offering a wide array of platforms with varying weapon payloads and capabilities.

Furthermore, the concept of Manned-Unmanned Teaming Platforms (MUM-T) is gaining traction, enabling seamless integration between manned and unmanned aircraft, enhancing ISR capabilities and mission effectiveness.

In conclusion, the military drone market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, increasing military spending, and the growing need for defense forces to adapt to cross-border conflicts and border disputes. With continuous developments in advanced flight management technology, modern sensors, and secure identification systems, the future of military drones looks promising, with endless possibilities for enhancing national security and defense strategies.

