Military drone market size to grow by USD 7,429.04 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by key developments in military drones - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military drone market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,429.04 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period. The market is driven by key developments in military drones. The advent of technology has changed the warfare scenario globally. Countries are focusing on adopting autonomous warfare platforms such as UAVs and unmanned underwater vehicles for use in war zones. Drones are increasingly being adopted for counter-terrorism activities and are gaining high significance due to their visual superiority and the capability of pre-emptive strikes. Drones are also increasingly adopted in surveillance operations to eliminate threats. With countries focusing on expanding their weapons inventory with new and high-end technological developments, the global military market size will grow during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Drone Market 2023-2027

Global Military Drone Market – Vendor Analysis

The global military drones market is fragmented. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several vendors that compete based on cost, quality, reliability, and other services. The competitive environment is likely to increase with growth in product extensions, technological innovations, and an increased number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers military drones such as Taranis.

- The company offers military drones such as Taranis. Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers military drones such as THOR VTOL mini UAS.

- The company offers military drones such as THOR VTOL mini UAS. General Atomics - The company offers military drones such as MQ-9B SkyGuardian, Mojave, and Sparrowhawk.

- The company offers military drones such as MQ-9B SkyGuardian, Mojave, and Sparrowhawk. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers military drones such as Heron TP, Heron, Heron MK II, and Long Runner .

- The company offers military drones such as Heron TP, Heron, Heron MK II, and . Anduril Industries Inc.

Animal Dynamics Ltd.

Asteria Aerospace Ltd.

EDGE Group PJSC

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.

Saab AB

Shield AI

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global Military Drone Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid), technology (remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the rotary blade segment will be significant over the forecast period. Rotary blade technology allows the drone to lift off the ground, hover in the air, and increase or decrease altitude. The technology increases the maneuverability of drones by enabling them to change direction and operate in tight places more effectively. The rotary blade technology is essential in improving the payload capacity and carrying heavy equipment such as cameras, weapons, and sensors. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global military drone market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global military drone market.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is witnessing the development of cost-effective UAVs that can be easily deployed for various high-risk missions. Military forces in the US have been deploying drones for various Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The military in the US has been focusing on the development of UAVs for over a decade, and their utility has been proven for combat missions, with their extensive deployment and use in the war zones of Iraq and Afghanistan . In addition, the existing lot of UAVs is approaching the end of service life and needs replacement. All these factors are driving the growth of the military drone market in North America .

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market - Download a Sample Report

Global Military Drone Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The development of long-range spy combat drones is identified as the key trend in the market. Countries are developing military drones with long-range strike capabilities. For instance, the growing territorial disputes between China and its adjoining countries has led the country to invest heavily in R&D to develop drones that can perform various military missions. China has received the license to export CH-5 reconnaissance and combat drones and is awaiting the license for its manufacture in other states. The increasing adoption of autonomous platforms has also led many countries to procure combat UAVs, due to their multiple capabilities. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The rapid development of anti-drone technology will challenge the growth of the market. With the development of drone technologies, countries are also simultaneously developing anti-drone defense systems. They are developing weapons with precise aim and unlimited ammunition, such as high-energy lasers (HEL) that could be used against drones. For instance, the US has developed advanced drone technologies such as Swarm System. Similarly, Russia is developing new technology using electromagnetism. The technology disables the drone's onboard electronics and disrupts communication between drones and their controllers. The development of such anti-drone technologies will challenge the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this military drone market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the military drone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the military drone market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the military drone market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of military drone market vendors

Military Drone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,429.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Turkey, China, India, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Anduril Industries Inc., Animal Dynamics Ltd., Asteria Aerospace Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, EDGE Group PJSC, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Red Cat Holdings Inc., Saab AB, Shield AI, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

