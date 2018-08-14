MILITARY EMBEDDED SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028
LONDON, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Combat, Command and Control), by Architecture (Hardware, Software), by Hardware (Processor, GPU, DSP, IP-Chip, Others), and by Platform (Land Based, Airborne, Sea Based), with Regional and National Market Forecasts
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4781963
Developments in military embedded systems have had a significant impact on the embedded systems market. This market is estimated by visiongain to be worth US$ 80.9 Bn in 2018. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the aerospace and defence industry. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the military embedded systems market.
Report highlights
• 304 tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis Of Key Players In Military Embedded Systems
• Advanced Micro Devices Inc
• Advantech Co. Ltd.,
• Concurrent Technologies PLC,
• Curtiss-Wright Corporation,
• Eurotech S.P.A,
• General Micro Systems Inc.
• Kontron AG,
• Mercury Systems, Inc.
• Microsemi Corporation
• North Atlantic Industries, Inc.
• Radisys Corporation
• Xilinx, Inc
• Global Military Embedded Systems Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028
• Hundreds of major Military Embedded System contracts, projects, tables, figures, and product launches
• 20 Detailed Tables Of The Military Embedded Systems Market And Companies By Platform Type, And Across Countries
• Analysis Of Major Contracts Awarded By Each Region
Major National Markets Forecast And Analysis 2018-2028
• United States Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Canada Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Germany Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• France Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Russia Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• U.K. Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• China Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• India Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Japan Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• RoW Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
Major Regional Markets Forecast And Analysis 2018-2028
• Asia-Pacific Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• North America Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest Of World Market Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Military Embedded Systems Platform Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028
• Ground Domain Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Naval Domain Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
• Airborne Military Embedded Systems Forecast 2018-2028
Key Questions Answered
• What does the future hold for the Military Embedded Systems market?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Target audience
• Leading Military Embedded System companies
• Defence contractors
• Electronics companies
• Software developers
• Systems integrators
• Sensor houses
• Suppliers
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Aerospace industry organisations
