Military Exchanges Partner with RangeMe to Streamline American-Made Product Sourcing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army & Air Force Exchange, Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange, and Coast Guard Exchange are joining forces with RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers, on a nationwide initiative to source American-made products for their shelves.

This endeavor is part of the ongoing commitment from the exchanges to bring more American-made products into their retail stores while enhancing categories that include pet supplies, PPE, housewares, toys, and more.

"RangeMe has established strong partnerships with the U.S. military exchanges, and we are thrilled to take this next step with them," said Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "This enhanced commitment to sourcing American-made products will help further their dedication to providing innovative, quality products to the men and women of the Armed Forces."

Through RangeMe, the exchanges will easily discover products manufactured in America and meet their consumers' needs. With more than 175,000 suppliers, RangeMe provides a vast array of brands representing nearly 1 million products that can meet the exchanges' needs as they deepen their efforts to bring in more American-made products now and in the future.

American-made brands interested in working with the Exchanges can submit their products for review here: https://app.rangeme.com/exchangemadeinamerica

About the Military Exchanges

AAFES, NEX, MCX and CGX online military exchanges are open to all honorably discharged veterans. The exchanges operate stores at U.S. military installations all over the world. These stores feature tax-free shopping, discounted goods and various facilities offer services like barbershops and gas stations.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

