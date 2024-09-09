Military Family Embarks on Journey to Run a 5K in all 50 States and the Nation's Capital in Support of Smile Train

"Miles for Smiles: Run 50 Strong" to Raise Awareness and Funds for Children Born with a Facial Difference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Force pilot, Jeremy Hough and his wife, Kelly, along with their teen daughters, Campbell and Caroline, will embark on an ambitious, country-wide journey. This week, the family will load up their RV for a 50-day adventure, running a 5K in each of the 50 states and the nation's capital.

Miles for Smiles: Run 50 Strong: The Hough family speaks about their ambitions endeavor to run a 5k in all 50 states and the nation’s capital to benefit Smile Train.

The adventure, "Miles for Smiles: Run 50 Strong," will begin in Anchorage, Alaska on September 11th and conclude on October 31st in Maui, Hawaii. The goal is to raise awareness for the cleft community, connecting with other cleft-affected families, and supporting Smile Train , the world's largest cleft-focused nonprofit.

"My daughter Campbell was born with a cleft. She was fortunate enough to receive some of the best care in the United States," said Jeremy Hough. "We know that too many children around the world don't have access to proper high-quality cleft care. We're running to help make a difference."

Clefts are the most common facial difference worldwide, affecting approximately 1 in 700 babies. The condition can make it difficult to speak, eat, hear, and breathe.

Campbell is the inspiration for her family teaming up with Smile Train – a global organization that has supported 2 million free cleft surgeries.

"I'm proud to partner with Smile Train because I know the work they do is lifesaving. As a cleft-affected person, I want to help ensure the global cleft community is seen, heard, and supported," said Campbell.

The Hough family, who live in North Carolina, are not only active supporters of Smile Train but also founders of Team EMPOWER, the organization's endurance athletic program. Their commitment has been demonstrated through numerous events, including the Big Sur Marathon in 2012, Ironman Lake Placid in 2013, Ironman Kona in 2018, and Ironman Florida in 2019. To date, the Houghs have raised nearly $100,000 for Smile Train, funding vital cleft treatments for thousands of children across more than 75 countries.

For a list of dates and locations outlining when the family will be in your state – click HERE. The Hough family has a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Smile Train - click HERE.

About Smile Train: Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

