Military, First Responders Offered Free Tickets to Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Featuring LPGA Golfers and Celebrities

"We're honored to continue our tradition of offering complimentary tickets to the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions to the brave men and women who serve our country and communities," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "This is our small way of saying 'Thank You' and we hope military members and first responders join us at the tournament in January for an unforgettable week of golf and entertainment."

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions will be the LPGA Tour's 2020 season opener. All four days of the unique event will be nationally televised beginning Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday on NBC.

To date, more than 30 LPGA professionals have qualified to play in this year's tournament including Nelly Korda, Brittany Lincicome, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie, Shanshan Feng, Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park. LPGA champion commitments will be announced closer to the tournament date.

Confirmed celebrity participants include: NBA champion Ray Allen; Super Bowl XVIII MVP Marcus Allen; MLB Hall of Famer and defending celebrity champion John Smoltz; Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher; NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick; celebrity chef Bobby Flay; TV personality Ben Higgins; actor Jack Wagner; and country music singers and songwriters Lee Brice and Cole Swindell. For a complete list of participants, visit DiamondLPGA.com .

Also scheduled to compete again this year is retired U.S. Army Cpl. Chad Pfeifer, who is an Iraq War veteran, amputee and three-time champion of the Bush Institute Warrior Open. Pfeifer, who is a Diamond Resorts Celebrity ambassador, began golfing in 2007 during his rehabilitation and has since been pursuing his dream of becoming the first amputee to compete on the PGA Tour.

Military members, veterans and first responders, including active and retired police, fire and emergency medical technician personnel, can enter "SALUTE2020" in the Access Key section on DiamondLPGA.com/tournament/tickets to unlock two complimentary four-day grounds pass tickets. The general public can also purchase tickets with prices ranging from $30 for a single day grounds pass to $60 for a four-day grounds pass.

Parking and shuttle service is complimentary with every ticket and available at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World® Resort.

Returning for 2020 will be a Salute to Service Skybox built by DBK Construction. This is the second year that DBK Construction will be providing a hospitality experience for select Military Special Interest Groups. DBK and Diamond Resorts have built this skybox to invite select families from charitable partners, including the Purple Heart Association of Central Florida, United Way, Camp Hope and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), to enjoy an unforgettable sports and entertainment experience on the course.

The LPGA champions will play 72 holes of stroke play, with no cut, for $1.2 million in official prize money, while the sports and entertainment celebrities compete for their own $500,000 prize purse using a modified Stableford format, which awards points as opposed to strokes.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com or follow @DiamondResorts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the tournament and for a behind the scenes look, visit DiamondLPGA.com or follow @TheVacationDR on Twitter and Instagram.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

About DBK Construction

For more than 10 years, DBK Construction has been the industry leader and expert in multifamily, commercial, and hospitality renovations and new construction, as well as delivering unparalleled service to the HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing sectors. Our commitment to excellence goes beyond constructing buildings and mechanical installations. It is a fiber of our company and a principle shared by our employees and vendor partnerships. At DBK, you should expect higher standards.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour. It is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2019 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2019 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit ioausa.com .

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women's Network and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, Twitter.com/lpga and Youtube.com/lpgavideo , and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

