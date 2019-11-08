Military Gaming League to Host Allied Esport Tournament Between the US Army and British Army on Veterans Day Weekend for an Incredible Joint Military Esports Show at Player Omega

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day weekend Military Gaming League (MGL), in partnership with EFLGG, will host the U.S. Army and British Army esports teams as they compete in a Counter Strike: Global Offensive showmatch on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Pomona Fairplex, California. The tournament, hosted by Military Gaming League, is a featured event at Player Omega's first-of-its-kind live fully participatory tour.

Military Gaming League

"This is going to be a head-to-head battle with two of the best military esports teams in the world," said Daniel Ball, co-founder of MGL. "This is a one-of-a-kind event that will not only provide exciting gameplay but will also raise money and awareness to help our military members with PTSD and provide suicide prevention support, which has been a founding principle of MGL."

The IRON WILL campaign aims to raise awareness and educate veterans, active-duty military and their families about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide prevention. Through this shared goal, the IRON WILL campaign joined forces with MGL to name them their official esports partner.

"After working on the IRON WILL movie, we wanted to do more," said Judy Diethelm, Executive Producer of IRON WILL: Veterans Battle with PTSD and co-founder of the IRON WILL campaign. "I knew we could extend the messaging beyond the movie and continue to help veterans in need. By bringing MGL on as a partner, and utilizing the esports platform, we can reach that core demographic of 18-40-year olds who are active-duty military or veterans." Robert Moore, CEO of Gideon Entertainment and IRON WILL Executive Producer, added, "We want to raise awareness and provide education about PTSD in a way that's never been done before. If we can save one life, we've made a difference."

This weekend's joint military esports show marks the first of many events for the partners, with proceeds going to benefit Stack Up's Call to ARMS. Stack Up will be streaming next to the joint military esports show with a team of U.S. military veteran and civilian streamers in addition to Twitch and Facebook Gaming influencers. Monies raised will benefit Call to ARMS, Stack Up's year-long donation drive that directly supports their mission of using gaming to support U.S. and allied veterans and active-duty servicemembers around the world.

Attendees can also partake in open play for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare alongside these awesome U.S. and U.K. servicemembers. Active-duty military and veterans can claim a free general admission ticket to Player Omega by showing their military I.D. at the guest list tent or by joining Military Gaming League via their website prior to the event. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The tournament will also be live-streamed on Twitch, Mixer and Facebook Gaming starting at 10 a.m. PT. "Player Omega is uniting gamers, esports fans and some of the very best communities in esports and gaming under one mega-sized tent," Player Omega CEO and founder Jon Bukosky said. "This weekend will feature some great competitions but it's also about supporting important causes and looking ahead to what's coming next for gaming and esports."'

Looking to the future, MGL aims to utilize esports and online gaming as a platform to bring together and reconnect veterans and active servicemembers. Founded by two members from the military community, Daniel Ball and Travis Williams, the MGL community has the nation's largest pool of veteran and active servicemember competitive esports athletes, representing the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, and Navy. Targeting the 18-40 demographic, MGL uses top-of-line technology integration to allow them to quickly and effectively activate this community around mission and message-driven esports events that promote healthy social reconnection and build awareness around PTSD, suicide prevention, and many other mental health-related issues all too common in the military family.

If you are a veteran or someone who knows a veteran that needs help, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

For more information, visit www.militarygamingleague.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: WagTree / IRON WILL, info@wagtree.com

