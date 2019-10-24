Military Gets Connected: Defence Contractor Marshall Deploys Tracking Solution with AT&T IoT Connectivity

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is delivering IoT connectivity and services to track vital military equipment around the world.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (Marshall ADG) will deploy AT&T's highly secure IoT capabilities into its overall connected container service model for its end customers, including its recently won global managed container service contract with the Dutch Army.

The solution will allow Marshall to monitor the location, condition and temperature of ambient containers across a range of use cases. It includes AT&T's Global SIM and AT&T's Control Centre platform for remote monitoring and management, plus tier 2 helpdesk and enhanced support services.

Marshall expects to deliver more than 1400 connected container systems over the next five years. These include Command and Control and medical container systems, workshops, controlled atmosphere and basic stores units.

The ability to know exactly where a container is, what's in it and its state of readiness for deployment, means military commanders will have information at their fingertips to deliver the right equipment where and when it's needed.

The Dutch Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) awarded Marshall the contract at the end of 2018. The units are part of the major Dutch Defensiebrede Vervanging Operationele Wielvoertuigen programme, or DVOW. It will update the Dutch Armed Forces with new vehicles, containers and support equipment.

"Being able to track and monitor the containers added another dimension to this important contract for the Dutch Army," said Steve Nokes, Project Director DVOW at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group. "We are delighted to be delivering these container systems as a result of a rapid development and manufacturing programme, and to offer this enhanced service to our customer thanks to the global solution delivered by the team at AT&T."

"We are delivering the future to our customers by allowing them to connect in new ways," said John Vladimir Slamecka, region president, AT&T EMEA. "These are high-value assets, both in monetary terms and in operational terms, so it's critical to know their location and condition.

"By utilising our global IoT solutions, which roam across over 500 mobile network carriers and 200+ countries and territories, we're helping Marshall to gain a competitive advantage. There are complexities to deploying global offerings, but this solution is a fantastic example of how we're uniquely positioned to make that process simple, highly secure and scalable."

For more information about AT&T's IoT solutions, visit https://www.business.att.com/portfolios/internet-of-things.html#

