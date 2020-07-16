Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Markets, 2025 - Impact of COVID-19; Major PNT Programs; Product Mapping Across Leading Players; Supply Chain, Patent, and Cost Analysis

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Focus on Component (Antenna, Receiver Unit), Element Number (Two, Four, Seven/Eight, Twelve/Sixteen), & Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval, Munition) - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military GNSS antijamming systems market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.94% based on market value and 10.09% based on volume during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



The rising intentional and unintentional activities of GNSS signals jamming and interference across the globe generates a substantial demand for GNSS anti-jamming systems. The jamming activities make military forces more vulnerable toward mission failures, therefore the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems is the need of the future. Additionally, growing deployment of unmanned military platforms, increasing expenditure on next-generation satellite programs, and rising cross-border conflicts are some of the factors due to which various countries are investing for military GNSS anti-jamming systems.



Moreover, increasing the benefit of miniaturization of military GNSS anti-jamming systems is another major factor that is expected to boost the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems in the future. Furthermore, fulfilling the criteria of 2% of GDP on defense spending by NATO countries is also boosting the demand for electronic warfare systems including military GNSS anti-jamming systems.

However, the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems by value and volume is expected to decline by 6.11% and 6.03% in 2020. This decline is expected due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The defense sector also experiences a disruption in the supply chain and manufacturing process due to lockdown imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 in all major economies of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Additionally, the expected decline in the defense budget may delay the current and defer the proposed defense projects. The impact of COVID-19 is also expected in the market of the military GNSS anti-jamming system in 2020 and 2021. The revival in the market of military GNSS anti-jamming systems is expected during the post-COVID-19 duration from 2022 to 2025 at a significant rate.

Key Companies in the Industry



The key market players in the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market include BAE Systems, Boeing, Chemring Group PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Cobham Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hertz Systems Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Mayflower Communications, NovAtel, Orolia, QinetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Thales Group.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing GPS Jamming and Interferences Activities

1.1.2 Rising Deployment of Military Unmanned Vehicles

1.1.3 Increased Expenditure on Next-Generation Satellite Navigation Programs

1.1.4 Rising Cross Border Conflict

1.1.5 Increasing Benefit of Miniaturization in Global Positioning System (GPS) Technologies

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge About Jamming Scenarios

1.2.2 Reducing Dependency on GPS-enabled Devices

1.2.3 Integration of GNSS Receiver with Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

1.2.4 High Cost of GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Growing Requirement of Combined Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoofing Algorithms

1.3.2 Demand for Cost-effective Anti-Jamming Systems for Unmanned Vehicle Platforms

1.3.3 Opportunity for Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA) Manufacturer

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.1.1 Future Technological Trends

3.1.1.1 SWaP-based Anti-Jamming System

3.1.1.2 M-Code Signal Supportive Anti-Jamming System

3.1.1.3 Dismounted Assured PNT Solution

3.1.1.4 Use of Low Earth Orbit Communications Satellites to Provide Timing Signals

3.1.1.5 Next-Generation GPS III and GPS IIIF Satellites

3.2 Major PNT Programs: Year 2017-2020

3.3 Product Mapping Across Leading Players

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

3.6 Cost Analysis of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming System

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 in Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market

4 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Component), 2019-2025

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Antenna

5.1.2 Receiver Unit

6 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Element Numbers), 2019-2025

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Two-Element

6.1.2 Four-Element

6.1.3 Seven/Eight- Element

6.1.4 Twelve/Sixteen- Element

7 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Platform), 2019-2025

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Airborne

7.1.1.1 Manned

7.1.1.2 Unmanned

7.1.2 Ground

7.1.2.1 Manned

7.1.2.2 Unmanned

7.1.3 Naval

7.1.4 Munition

8 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Component)

8.2.2 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Element Numbers)

8.2.3 North America Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market (by Platform)

8.2.3.1 U.S.

8.2.3.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

9 Company Profiles

9.1 BAE Systems

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of BAE Systems in the Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market

9.1.3 Financials

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Boeing

9.3 Chemring Group PLC

9.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

9.5 Cobham Limited

9.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.

9.7 Hertz Systems

9.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

9.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.1 L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

9.11 Mayflower Communications

9.12 NovAtel Inc.

9.13 Orolia

9.14 QinetiQ

9.15 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

9.16 Thales Group

9.17 Other Key Players

9.17.1 InfiniDome

9.17.2 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

9.17.3 Spirent Communications

9.17.4 Accord Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.17.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lb2upo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

