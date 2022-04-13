Military Helicopter MRO Market size to Grow by USD 1.61 billion| Introduction of New and Modernized Helicopters to Drive Growth | Technavio

The military helicopter MRO market covers the following areas:

Military Helicopter MRO Market Sizing

Military Helicopter MRO Market Forecast

Military Helicopter MRO Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The introduction of new and modernized helicopters is one of the key factors driving the global military helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market growth. For instance, in 2021, the Leonardo AW139 intermediate twin-engine helicopter became the new Presidential Transport helicopter in the Republic of Colombia. This will expand the existing AW139 fleet in Colombia during the forecast period. In June 2020, Boeing delivered the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force. In addition, in September 2020, the Government of Poland planned to acquire new helicopters for the Polish Air Force. The aircraft is expected to replace the Soviet-designed Mil Mi-24 helos, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global military helicopter MRO market in the region during the forecast period.

The barriers to the adoption of new technology and equipment are challenging the global military helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul market growth. The advancement rate is high in missile technology, rocket-propelled grenades, advanced improvised explosive devices, smart munitions, advanced electronic warfare, and other systems installed in a military helicopter. The prohibitive cost, technology risk driven by certification requirements, and required expertise are several other challenges associated with the introduction of new technology. The advanced equipment needs to go through rigorous testing and evaluation processes prior to certification. In addition, innovations need substantial backing and support from prominent manufacturers and MRO service providers in the defense market. Major players in the industry require a business incentive to support such innovations. Such factors can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The robust aviation base, particularly in the US, will drive the military helicopter MRO market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the military helicopter MRO market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

AAR Corp.

ARISTA AVIATION

CHC Group LLC

General Electric Co.

GLOBALSTAR AEROSPACE LLC

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MTU Aero Engines AG

NHV Group

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rostec State Corp.

RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Safran SA

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.

TAIGLOBAL Group

Textron Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Offshore Helicopters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military Helicopter MRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Italy, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, AAR Corp., ARISTA AVIATION, CHC Group LLC, General Electric Co., GLOBALSTAR AEROSPACE LLC, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MTU Aero Engines AG, NHV Group, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec State Corp., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Safran SA, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd., TAIGLOBAL Group, and Textron Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Field maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Field maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Field maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Field maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Field maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Component depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Component depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Component depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Component depot maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Component depot maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Airframe depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Airframe depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Airframe depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Airframe depot maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Airframe depot maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Engine depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Engine depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Engine depot maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Engine depot maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Engine depot maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 98: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 100: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 CHC Group LLC

Exhibit 102: CHC Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: CHC Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: CHC Group LLC - Key offerings

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 110: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 111: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 113: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 115: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 MTU Aero Engines AG

Exhibit 120: MTU Aero Engines AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: MTU Aero Engines AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: MTU Aero Engines AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: MTU Aero Engines AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: MTU Aero Engines AG - Segment focus

10.9 RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 125: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Safran SA

Exhibit 129: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.11 Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 136: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Textron Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio