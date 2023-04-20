Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market size to grow by USD 8.48 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.36%. North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for hybrid vehicles in the region because the government focuses on shifting to eco-friendly military HEV and EVs. Moreover, in order to increase awareness and availability of hybrid vehicles military HEV manufacturers are ramping up dealerships. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2023-2027

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market - Vendor Landscape

The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AeroVironment Inc., Alke s.r.l., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Atomics, General Dynamics Corp., General Motors Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Logos Technologies LLC, Milrem AS, Nikola Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the push toward the adoption of green (eco-friendly) vehicles., stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency, and the increasing sales of HEVs. However, high total cost of ownership of HEVs is hindering market growth.

A key driver in the military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) that is expected to fuel the market growth is the push toward the adoption of green (eco-friendly) vehicles. Some of the important solutions to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere to acceptable levels include the development and introduction of green cars and vehicles. HEVs and EVs run on only electricity, hybrid power, and other energy sources such as solar, wind, and biofuels. The government incentives and tax credits attract automobile manufacturers to invest in military HEV and EV production expansion in their region. Additionally, it is also believed that the green vehicle push will drive the military HEV and EV market to higher growth, covering large shares of the global military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market during the forecast period.

A major challenge for the growth of the market is the high cost of ownership of HEVs. Military HEVs have a higher total cost of ownership than conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles due to their use of advanced electronic components and design considerations, as well as the additional high-capacity batteries used in military HEVs. The cost depends on mileage provided, hours of use, fuel cost, and government subsidies. For instance, one of the best-selling economic hybrid vehicles, the Nissan Leaf, has a 24 kWh battery that costs USD 12,000; in this amount, a plush sedan model of an ICE car can be availed. Hence, such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends- High-density, high-power, and small-size li-ion batteries are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the cost-to-weight ratio high for hybrid vehicles than for ice vehicles is a huge challenge in front of the industry.

To facilitate electric drive functions when the engine is off, current hybrid systems include heavily built battery packs. It can supply the energy needed for acceleration, recharging is done by regenerative braking, and it doesn't deplete much. But this electric propulsion function is required only for a small portion of the time when the engine works in the inefficient range, which is while starting and sudden acceleration of the vehicle. Hence, the heavy battery pack gives no additional benefits. Moreover, the heavy battery packs take more time to recharge and unlike EVs, HEVs must be recharged through the engine and regenerative braking. Thus, the efficiency of an HEV depends on the time rate at which energy can be taken out or pushed back into the battery pack and not on the electric drive mode, which can be achieved with small-size and high-density battery packs.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (manned military HEV and EV and unmanned military HEV and EV), type (AC charging and DC charging), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the manned military HEV and EV segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manned HEVs and EVs are suitable for large-scale operations. They have a low risk of technical failure. These are the primary factors for the adoption of manned HEVs and EVs over unmanned military HEVs and EVs. Hence, increasing favorability due to the many advantages of manned HEVs and EVs is expected to drive the growth of the manned HEVs and EVs segment in the global HEVs and EVs market during the forecast period.

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market vendors

The global hybrid electric vehicle market Size is estimated to grow by 17,098.51 thousand units between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 30.88%. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by propulsion (full HEVs, mild HEVs, and PHEVs), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Stringent emission norms have been introduced by governments worldwide to combat global warming and reduce GHG emissions.

The global EV traction motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,960.3 million and the EV traction motor market size forecast is set to increase CAGR of 16.73% between 2022 and 2027. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (railways, electric vehicles, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The advantages of EV traction motor will drive market growth.

Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) And Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Alke s.r.l., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Atomics, General Dynamics Corp., General Motors Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Logos Technologies LLC, Milrem AS, Nikola Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Zero Motorcycles Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

