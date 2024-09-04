Military Influencer Conference Announces Its Debut in Atlanta

Explore Veteran Entrepreneurship and Community Impact with Industry Leaders from September 30 - October 3, 2024, at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Influencer Conference (MIC), the most prominent event celebrating military and veteran entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce its inaugural Atlanta edition. Now in its seventh year, the 2024 event is scheduled for September 30 to October 3, at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, where MIC will bring together over 1,500 military service members, veteran entrepreneurs, civil servants, military spouses, industry leaders, and advocates. Attendees will engage in an immersive three-day experience dedicated to celebrating of the intersection of military service, entrepreneurship, and advocacy.

Attendees will benefit from a stellar lineup of speakers, including Jon Stewart, Jack Carr, Joanne Bass, Killer Mike, and Donnell Rawlings. The conference will feature over 100 sessions across eight diverse tracks: Culture & Advocacy, Content Creation, Impact, Inclusion, Innovation, Inspiration, Transition & Hiring, and Wellness. The highlight of the event will be the prestigious Mighty 25 Gala, honoring standout leaders in the military community.

Curtez Riggs, Army veteran and founder of MIC, said, "Bringing MIC to Atlanta is a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between military service, social impact, and entrepreneurial success. Atlanta's vibrant community and its role as a national influencer make it the ideal location to showcase the power of veteran and military spouse-led innovation. MIC not only empowers veteran entrepreneurs but also energizes local economies by fostering valuable connections and creating opportunities."

MIC is curated to serve as both a launchpad and growth engine for military-affiliated entrepreneurs, connecting their unique needs with the vast $250 billion creator economy. With veterans being 45 percent more likely to be self-employed than their non-veteran counterparts, and more than 1.9 million veteran-owned businesses generating $1.2 trillion in revenue, this conference addresses essential business challenges, such as accessing capital, mentorship, and networking.

MIC is proudly supported by sponsors USAA, National University, Navy Federal Credit Union, Fiserv, Comcast, and Warrior Alliance, whose commitment is crucial to amplifying the conference's impact. The full roster of 2024 sponsors can be found here .

Riggs added, "This conference acts as a catalyst for growth that aligns with national initiatives aimed at advocating, elevating, and supporting the military community across all sectors. Each year, we strive to put together a programming schedule that can have the biggest impact on attendees, provide an opportunity to celebrate service, and inspire individuals and organizations for generations to come. I'm confident that the move to Atlanta in addition to our unique approach to fostering a sense of community and camaraderie will help make this one of the best MICs to date."

Military Influencer Conference is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 1500 attendees. MIC is owned and operated by Recurrent, a privately held media company that has one of the largest suites of military brands, including Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , We Are The Mighty , and The War Zone .

