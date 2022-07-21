Military Influencer Conference Relaunches in Las Vegas

After a two-year hiatus, the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, executives, and brands returns in-person

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Influencer Conference (MIC) , presented by USAA and powered by Instant Teams, has announced its relaunch in Las Vegas. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, military service members, military entrepreneurs, civilian supporters, military spouses, and influential leaders from across the world will gather at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World from October 26-29, 2022.

This annual conference, now in its fifth year, celebrates the intersection of the military-connected community, economic opportunities, mental health initiatives, technological advances, and social impact. Over the course of the three-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts from national brands and service organizations. The in-person conference provides engaging programming, networking opportunities with innovative brand partners, and the Mighty 25 Gala, a celebration of the top 25 changemakers, advocates, and influencers in the military space.

"It's been over two years since we've experienced the benefits of the camaraderie and face-to-face interactions that come with gathering the military community," said Curtez Riggs, Founder and Director of Military Influencer Conference. "We're excited about the opportunity to relaunch the event with a renewed focus on the current and future topics that are most important to our community, and how we're navigating these issues amidst the lingering effects of COVID-19."

More specifically, the event will focus on helping individuals, organizations, and brands leverage MIC's resources to grow their impact. The ability to be in Las Vegas, which has a huge military presence and opportunities for more veteran support, allows for a unique opportunity to create local partnerships and broaden our collective reach. Attendees will be able to participate in over 100 sessions within eight content tracks presented in various formats: Content Creation and Marketing, Hiring from the Military Community, Founders and Innovators, Web 3.0 and The Metaverse, eCommerce and DTC, Mental Health and Resiliency, and Social Impact Partnerships. This year MIC will also launch Instant Teams' brand Untapped. The Untapped sessions will feature dynamic speakers and content specifically designed for military spouses highlighting topics including financial wellness, entrepreneurship, and remote work.

"As active-duty military spouses, we are proud to equip our workforce with remote jobs, allowing them to move globally with their service members," said Liza Rodewald, Founder & CEO of Instant Teams. "For the past five years, Instant Teams has provided thousands of remote job opportunities and improved the financial well-being of military spouses and veteran families with millions of dollars of dual-earner income. We are honored to continue investing in and empowering our community by launching our 'Untapped' series at MIC."

Additional programming includes: MIC's inaugural Comedy Night, hybrid activations, and competitions rewarding entrepreneurs with over $175k in funding and resources.

MIC Las Vegas is also sponsored by Caliber Home Loans, Comcast NBCUniversal, Armed Forces Insurance, Organized Q, Johnson & Johnson, United Through Reading, PCS At Ease, JDog, FiServ, and Triple Nikel. More information about sponsorship opportunities can be found here . Ticket information can be found here .

ABOUT MIC

Founded in 2016 by Army veteran Curtez Riggs, Military Influencer Conference is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, creatives, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 2000 attendees. MIC is the marquee event offering of We Are The Mighty (WATM) the premier media brand and agency for America's military, veterans, and their families. WATM is a Recurrent company.

ABOUT USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served, and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

ABOUT INSTANT TEAMS

Instant Teams is a talent marketplace that connects companies to military and veteran spouses. Using innovative technology, career development, remote work, and community, Instant Teams creates real talent solutions for companies and remote careers for military and veteran spouses. For more information about Instant Teams, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@InstantTeams), or visit instantteams.com

