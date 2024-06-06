Military Influencer Conference, the Leading Event for the Military Community, to Debut in Atlanta

The 2024 event will feature an inspiring list of speakers, unique programming, and an awards gala

ATLANTA, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Influencer Conference (MIC) is thrilled to announce a new location and initial speaker lineup for its annual celebration of the military community. After two successful years in Las Vegas, MIC will debut in Atlanta from September 30 – October 3, 2024, at the Signia by Hilton.

Every fall, MIC brings together over a thousand attendees, including military personnel from all service branches, visionary entrepreneurs, passionate advocates, devoted military spouses, and global thought leaders. MIC aims to inspire, inform, and impact the community through interactive workshops, panel discussions, a lineup of distinguished speakers, career services, a comedy night, a $100K Pitch Competition for military entrepreneurs, a special event for military spouses, and much more. MIC is also home to the annual Mighty 25 Gala , which celebrates 25 individuals who have had a tremendous impact on the military community.

MIC 2024 speakers include New York Times Bestselling Author, Jack Carr; Admiral Dennis C. Blair; Former Senator and US Ambassador Scott Brown; Comedian Ashley Gutermuth, and more. This year's conference is presented with The Warrior Alliance (TWA) . Based in Atlanta, TWA provides customized resources and tools to service members, veterans, and their families across the state of Georgia to help them navigate to success. In partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, TWA is bringing a PACT Act Claims Filing event, hosting a Veteran Legal Service Clinic, and a skills-based hiring forum.

Army veteran and MIC Founder, Curtez Riggs, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This event has always strived to bring the global military community together to celebrate and Atlanta and the greater Georgia area have long been an essential part of the military community. We're looking forward to connecting with local active service men and women, veterans, and military spouses as well as working with some of the tremendous local businesses to bring MIC 2024 to life."

This three-day event is organized into five tracks: Innovation, Impact, Inspiration, Inclusivity, and Influence. More information about MIC 2024 programming tracks and formats can be found here .

ABOUT MIC

Military Influencer Conference is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 1,500 attendees. MIC is owned and operated by Recurrent, a privately held media company that has one of the largest suites of military brands, including Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , We Are The Mighty , and The War Zone .

SOURCE Military Influencer Conference