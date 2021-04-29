Military-inspired Lifestyle Brand "TACTISM" Expands Territory to Amazon

iPhone 12 series case "Alpha"

Features of iPhone 12 series case Alpha



1. Military-inspired Design

This case delivers simple and modern style with its matte black color, while the camouflage pattern on the top and bottom provides a unique twist. The logos are placed on the side and back in a subtle and sophisticated way. The cutout in a hexagonal shape on the back gives the case a sharper and more sophisticated look. Recommended for those who like to use something simple yet distinctive.

2. Rigid Structure that Meets U.S. Military Standard

The case is certified Military Grade (U.S. Military Standard) that guarantees high durability. More specifically, the case passed the "MIL-STD 810 Rev. H" test conducted by a third party, proving it meets the Military Standard.

In addition to the shock-absorbing material, air cushions are provided at the four corners for unexpected drops. Furthermore, the inner layer with a hexagonal pattern disperses/absorbs the impact at the time of dropping and provides your smartphone a firm protection against drops.

3. High-quality Special Soft TPU Material that is Flexible and Heat-resistance

With the use of special soft TPU material that does not easily deform even at high temperatures, the case is resistant to deform from the heat generated by the phone. It is highly flexible, and easy to attach and remove.

4. Compatible with Wireless Chargers

Wireless charging (Qi charging) is possible with the case attached. *When using MagSafe, the magnetic force is weaker than when the case is not attached. Please note that the phone may not be fully charged depending on the position where it is placed.

5. Strap Holes on the Left and Right

The case comes with strap holes, which many people like to use for fall prevention, on the left and right. Having the holes on both sides gives you the freedom to choose and is also convenient when attaching a neck strap. Enjoy customizing your phone by combining straps of your favorite design.

ALPHA offers two colors: Tactical black and Recon green.

Product Page: https://amzn.to/2QZUjGy

Overview of TACTISM Launch Campaign

Sale period: APR 30, 2021 - May 31, 2021

20% off from MSRP + 5% off with coupon

Target products: iPhone 12 series case "Alpha"

How to use coupon: Check [Apply coupon] on the product page

Military-inspired lifestyle brand TACTISM

About the brand

―Tactical thinking is necessary in our lives.

The brand name "Tactism" is created by combining the word "Tactical" with the suffix "-ism."

These days, we are constantly exposed to various risks such as natural disasters and pandemics.

To live and survive in such an increasingly complex and stressful world, it is imperative that we think ahead, make necessary preparations, and have superior tools.

The very mission of Tactism is to create and provide tools needed by preppers in the modern world – tools that are useful in our daily lives, whether in the city, at school, at the office, or sometimes, in outdoor occasions like camping sites, and of course, in case of emergency.

We also believe that such tools must offer not only convenience but also a sense of reassurance and enjoyment.

The era of just pursuing material abundance is over, and today, we are facing a host of resources and environmental issues to tackle.

Tactism strives to offer tactical products which enrich people's lives to the fullest, with minimal tools.

Naming Concept

In the military phonetic alphabet, "ALPHA" represents the letter "A."

As "ALPHA" also represents "the beginning" or "the first," we named the very first Tactism product "ALPHA."

We believe this will be a very exciting, first big step for Tactism in becoming the A to Z of our customers' lifestyle.

SOURCE Five Star Elements Inc.