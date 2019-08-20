Military Laser Designator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Military Laser Designator Market - Overview

The report provides analysis of the global military laser designator market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein data for 2017 has been included as historical information; 2018 is the base year; and 2019–2027 is the forecast period.The report covers all trends and technologies likely to have an impact on the market during the forecast period.

The study provides complete information about the market, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), across various geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.The report highlights key companies operating in the global military laser designator market along with the revenue generated from ground-based and air-borne military laser designators.



Furthermore, the report takes into consideration prominent countries and sub-regions across the globe, which include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



The report analyzes and forecasts the market for military laser designator at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Military Laser Designator Market: Taxonomy

The report provides segmentation of the global military laser designator market based on type, end-user, and geography.In terms of type, the market has been classified into ground-based and air-borne.



The ground-based segment has been sub-segmented into man-portable and vehicle-mounted.The air-borne segment has been sub-divided into rockets & missiles, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.



Based on end-user, the global military laser designator market has been categorized into military & defense and homeland security.



Global Military Laser Designator Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to for the study include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each segment and sub-segment of the market across regions.Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, competition landscape, and market outlook.They help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



They also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global Military Laser Designator Market: Competition Dynamics

UTC Aerospace Systems, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., General Atomics, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc. and RPMC Lasers are the top 10 players operating in the global military laser designator market. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, recent developments, strategies, and headquarters pertaining to these players have been provided in the company profiles section.



The global military laser designator market has been segmented as follows:



Global Military Laser Designator Market, by Type

Ground-based

Man-portable

Vehicle-mounted

Air-borne

Rockets & Missiles

Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



Global Military Laser Designator Market, by End-user

Military & Defense

Homeland Security



Global Military Laser Designator Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

