Military Laser Systems Market to Grow by USD 1.69 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Advancements in Laser-Based Communication, AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Military Laser Systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.9% during the forecast period. Focus on developing laser-based communication is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of directed-energy atmospheric lens concept. However, project terminations due to failure of prototypes poses a challenge - Key market players include BAE Systems Plc, Coherent Corp., Dynetics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, MKS Instruments Inc., Newport Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, RTX Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Laser Systems Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product Type (Laser weapon systems, Laser radar systems, and Laser target designators) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Coherent Corp., Dynetics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, MKS Instruments Inc., Newport Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, RTX Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In January 2017, BAE Systems unveiled the Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL) concept at their military facility in Warton, Lancashire. The Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and optical sensors specialist LumOptica have evaluated this innovative technology. LDAL works by temporarily ionizing or heating a small region of the ionosphere, creating lens-like structures that magnify the path of electromagnetic waves. This system mimics natural phenomena, such as the reflective properties of the ionosphere and desert mirages. LDAL can enhance observation capabilities by enabling the detection of enemy activities over greater distances. Additionally, it can function as a protective shield against high-power laser weapon attacks. The global defense industry is focusing on the development of this technology to enhance surveillance and security. Therefore, the growing demand for advanced sensing and protection systems is expected to drive the growth of the military laser systems market during the forecast period.

The Military Laser Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing defense spending and military modernization. High-powered microwave and AI-enabled beam control are trending technologies in this sector. Military platforms are being integrated with advanced laser-based solutions for offensive and defensive operations. Next-gen laser weapons are being developed for target designation, guided munitions, and directed energy weapons. High-speed lasers, fiber lasers, and CO2 lasers are key technologies driving the market. Solid-state and chemical lasers are also gaining popularity. LIDAR, 3D scanning, and laser designator are essential for military applications, including combat systems, homeland security, and electronic warfare. Defensive countermeasures against terrorism activities are a major focus area. Military spending on laser weapon systems is expected to increase due to the need for precise weapons and communication networks. The market also includes laser altimeters and communication systems for military applications. Overall, the Military Laser Systems market is a dynamic and innovative sector that offers significant opportunities for growth.

Market Challenges

• The military laser systems market is an emerging sector, with laser technology being a long-established yet continually evolving field. The development of laser weapons for military applications necessitates significant time and financial resources. Unfortunately, the failure of high-profile projects, such as the Boeing YAL-1 Airborne Laser, can significantly impact progress. This project, which aimed to create a megawatt-class laser weapons system using a chemical oxygen-iodine laser (COIL) inside a modified Boeing 747-400F for missile defense, ended in a USD5 billion investment after more than five years of research and testing. Such setbacks may hinder the growth of the military laser systems market during the forecast period.

• The Military Laser Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technology in defense and national security. Two primary types of military laser systems are Chemical Lasers and CO2 Lasers, each with unique capabilities for Target Designation, Guided Munitions, and Directed Energy Weapons. Challenges include the development of Defensive Countermeasures against enemy lasers and Electronic Warfare. Military applications include Combat Systems, Homeland Security, and Communication Networks. High-Speed Lasers, Fiber Lasers, and High-Power Solid-State Lasers offer Precise Weapons and Operational Efficiency, while Laser Altimeter and Laser technology advancements enhance Military Spending in Defense. Cost-efficiency and Sustainability are crucial factors, with High-Intensity Laser Weapons and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles leading the way. Collaboration between Defense Suppliers and advancements in Directed Energy Weapons, Laser Precision, and High-Energy Lasers continue to shape this dynamic market.

Segment Overview

This military laser systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product Type 1.1 Laser weapon systems

1.2 Laser radar systems

1.3 Laser target designators Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Laser weapon systems- The military laser systems market is witnessing significant growth due to the prioritization of laser weapon systems by defense departments worldwide. Notable countries, including the US and Russia, have already developed and deployed laser weapon systems for live operations. In 2015, Lockheed Martin unveiled a 30-kW mobile laser weapon system capable of disabling a truck, while in 2017, they set a record with a 58 kW laser beam. These systems consist of fiber laser modules, which can be scaled up by adding more fiber bundles. China is developing a powerful laser weapon for space-based attacks on satellites, with a chemical laser weighing less than five tons planned for low-earth orbit. The Russian defense ministry is also reportedly developing laser, electromagnetic, and plasma weapons for their armed forces, capable of hypersonic speeds. These advancements underscore the potential growth of the laser weapon system segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Military Laser Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in laser technology, which is revolutionizing national defense with high-intensity laser weapons. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly integrating laser systems for enhanced capabilities. Defense suppliers are investing in directed energy weapons for operational efficiency and cost-efficiency. Solid-state lasers and high-power lasers are at the forefront of this technology, offering sustainability and infrastructure challenges. High-powered microwave and AI-enabled beam control are also gaining traction. Defense spending, military modernization, terrorism activities, and geopolitical conflicts are key drivers for the market. Advanced laser-based solutions are being explored for offensive and defensive operations, including LIDAR, 3D scanning, laser weapon systems, laser range finders, and solid-state lasers. Chemical lasers are also being considered for their unique capabilities. The market is expected to continue growing as laser technology continues to evolve and find new applications in military applications.

Market Research Overview

The Military Laser Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in laser technology and the increasing demand for high-intensity laser weapons in national defense. These systems offer numerous benefits, including precision, operational efficiency, and cost-efficiency. High-power solid-state lasers, high-energy lasers, high-powered radiofrequency, and high-powered microwave are some of the technologies driving this market. Military laser systems find applications in various sectors, including defense suppliers, unmanned aerial vehicles, directed energy weapons, and military platforms integration. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in beam control further enhances the capabilities of these systems. Military modernization, defense spending, and military applications in offensive and defensive operations are significant factors driving the market. Advanced laser-based solutions are being used for target designation, LIDAR, 3D scanning, and laser weapon systems. Moreover, the market is witnessing the development of next-gen laser weapons, such as fiber lasers, high-speed lasers, and chemical lasers, for combat systems, homeland security, electronic warfare, and communication networks. The market is also witnessing the integration of laser technology in precise weapons, laser altimeters, and guided munitions, among others. The increasing threat of terrorism activities and the need for defensive countermeasures are further boosting the demand for military laser systems. Overall, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the numerous advantages offered by laser technology in military applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product Type

Laser Weapon Systems



Laser Radar Systems



Laser Target Designators

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

