Military Laser Systems Market to record USD 2.15 Bn incremental growth; Driven by a focus on the development of laser-based communication -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military laser systems market size is expected to grow by USD 2.15 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the report, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the aerospace and defense industry. Some of the factors considered include commercial aircraft production, the volume of air passengers and freight traffic, revenue generated by vendors, defense budget, and capital investments by airlines among others. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Laser Systems Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the focus on the development of laser-based communication. The majority of communications that currently happen in the military sector are carried out through radio frequencies that have limited spectrums. However, the lower bandwidth of radio signals is limiting their large-scale adoption in the military sector. This is driving the need for the development of networks that provide higher bandwidth. Laser communications can operate up to a thousand times faster than conventional radio-frequency-based communication systems. The higher-frequency wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum eliminate the need for the use of congested radio-frequency bands. These networks also provide higher security as laser beams have a low probability of interception. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global military laser systems market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of the directed-energy atmospheric lens concept will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Military Laser Systems Market: Emergence of directed-energy atmospheric lens concept

The Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL) is a very complex and innovative concept that mimics two existing natural phenomena, namely, the reflective properties of the ionosphere and desert mirages. It works by temporarily and reversibly simulating a naturally occurring phenomenon that changes the Earth's atmosphere into a lens-like structure to magnify the path of electromagnetic waves, such as light and radio signals. The concept was revealed in January 2017 by experts at the military facility of BAE Systems in Warton, Lancashire. It uses a high-pulsed power laser system and a phenomenon in physics called the Kerr Effect to temporarily and reversibly ionize or heat a small region of the ionosphere in a structured way. This can create atmospheric lenses and mirrors by exploiting the laws of refraction, reflection, and diffraction. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global military laser systems market during the forecast period.

However, the limitations of current laser weapon systems will reduce the growth potential in the market. Lasers beams travel at the speed of light and before the laser beam is directed at a target, the targeting system of the weapon must locate the target. The weapon's tracking system then guides the beam in the direction of the motion or projectile of the target. The tracking system must hold a precise point on the target for a long-enough duration to burn a hole through it. However, some weaponized attack systems travel at very high speeds and the laser weapon systems fail to fix the precise point on such targets. Such limitations are hindering the deployment of laser weapon systems against advanced weapon systems. Hence, a significant amount of investments are being made in R&D to focus on the advancement of current laser weapon system technologies.

Discover other trends impacting the future of market research, Download Free Sample Report .

Military Laser Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the military laser systems market by Product (Laser weapon systems, Laser target systems, and Laser radar systems) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The North American region led the military laser systems market in 2022, followed by APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The US is the key market for military laser systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Read Our Sample Report Now

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market 2022-2026: The global military laser rangefinder market is segmented by product (handheld equipment and observation systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market will observe maximum growth in the handheld equipment segment. By region, North America will have the maximum share of the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Global military thermal weapon sights market is segmented by type (gun-based thermal weapon sights and vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By type, the market will witness increased demand for gun-based thermal weapon sights. North America will emerge as major market during the forecast period. View Report Snapshot Here

Military Laser Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Laser Enterprises LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Coherent Inc., Dynetics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, MKS Instruments Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Newport Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Laser weapon systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Laser weapon systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Laser weapon systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Laser weapon systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Laser weapon systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Laser radar systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Laser radar systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Laser radar systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Laser radar systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Laser radar systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Laser target designators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Laser target designators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Laser target designators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Laser target designators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Laser target designators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 93: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Dynetics Inc.

Exhibit 97: Dynetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Dynetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Dynetics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 103: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 MBDA

Exhibit 108: MBDA - Overview



Exhibit 109: MBDA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: MBDA - Key offerings

10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 111: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Exhibit 116: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 117: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 119: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 120: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 124: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 129: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 132: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio