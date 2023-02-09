Military Luggage Company Launches Podcast Celebrating Active and Retired Military Personnel, Family Members, and First Responder Community

'Honoring Hidden Heroes' podcast highlights those silently doing good in the community

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Luggage Company recently launched its first podcast in late January 2023, honoring active and retired U.S. military, family members of military personnel, and nonprofit organizations that are making an impact on our nation's heroes. Hosted by Kristen Nett, an employee of the Kansas City Royals major league baseball team and the founder of a mentorship program called WISHING (Women in Sports Helping Inspire the Next Generation), she interviews individuals from across the nation that have discreetly gone above and beyond to give back.

Honoring Hidden Heroes Podcast By Military Luggage Company

"We are so excited about the recent launch of our 'Honoring Hidden Heroes' podcast," said Military Luggage Company Executive Heather Baker. It gives us a chance to spotlight all those hidden heroes that are doing good in the military and the first responder community."

Nett's first episode aired on January 31, 2023, and featured Elaine Lowry Brye, a former military brat and a mother of four children, each serving in separate branches of the military. Nett and Byre discussed her 2015 book, "Be Safe Love Mom," which details her personal journey and advice as a military mom.

"This podcast has created so much excitement and has shed light on the importance of giving back to those who have either served in the military directly or in a supporting role," added Neil Watkins, a retired U.S. Air Force military sergeant and government sales manager for The Military Luggage Company. "It is a joy to be part of an organization that not only provides tough, rugged, and functional gear for our nation's heroes but also highlights them through our new podcast."

Military Luggage Company plans to release a new podcast episode of 'Honoring Hidden Heroes' on the first of each month. Prospective guests of the show can be nominated by reaching out to [email protected] or private messaging through their facebook page. For more details or to listen in, visit Honoring Hidden Heroes - Episode One (buzzsprout.com). The podcast can also be found on various other platforms, including Amazon Music, IHeart Radio, and Spotify.

Military Luggage Company – And Its Mission to Honor All Those Who Have Served

Established in 2012, the Fayetteville, North Carolina-based business specializes in supplying a broad selection of high-quality, military-grade duffle and container bags, backpacks, assault packs, toiletry kits, and other accessories in various styles, colors, and authorized camouflage patterns. Designed with durability in mind, these products cater to the United States Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force, and can be used for field operations, deployment, or personal use. The company also carries products specifically for first responders and law enforcement. Boasting a 28,000-square-foot warehouse, Military Luggage Company houses over 1,400 bags, packs, and cases, each with a lifetime warranty, a 30-day return policy, and free ground shipping for all customers. Military and First Responder discounts are available via a coupon code and receives a 10% discount with every order.

Military Luggage Company Gives Back

Military Luggage Company has become increasingly involved in multiple initiatives supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and homeless Veterans. In 2021 & 2022, the organization also teamed up with several local nonprofits to help fund the launch of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 'Backpacks for Patriots' initiative, successfully distributing more than 100 backpacks and other necessary items to homeless and low-income veterans.

For more information about the Military Luggage Company, visit https://militaryluggage.com/ or visit them on Facebook at http://facebook.com/militaryluggage.

Media Contact:

Heather Baker

Military Luggage Company

910-483-1087

[email protected]

SOURCE Military Luggage Company