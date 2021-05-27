Military Makeover and MyComputerCareer Work Together to Improve the Lives of Those Who Bravely Served Our Nation

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel airing on Lifetime Television and long-term partner and 2021 Title Sponsor, MyComputerCareer, are about to change the life of Lance Corporal, USMC, Michael Daniels and his wife, Heather Kametler Daniels. On Friday, May 28th at 7:30 A.M. ET/PT, viewers will see the beginning of the Daniels family home renovation and how their daily life is changed through creative renovation.

Military Makeover features the Daniels family, who have experienced trying times with Michael's severe injuries of PTSD, three traumatic brain injuries, as well as knee, ankle, and back injuries, while deployed in Iraq. Military Makeover and MyComputerCareer will work to transform their home in Deerfield Beach, FL to a place of comfort, warmth, and security, for Michael and his wife.

"We are so thankful to Military Makeover and MyComputerCareer for taking the time to makeover our home and create spaces where we have a comfortable office, can enjoy life, have space for friends and family, where we can use our computers and work," said Michael Daniels. "The support we've received has been incredible and we will be forever grateful. "

Military Makeover viewers can watch the transformation from demolition to reveal day. Every story is inspiring and shows how each family turned their hardships into recovery.

"With the help of our gracious sponsor, we make dreams a reality for those who have risked so much for our country," said Montel WIlliams, host of Military Makeover. "Meeting Michael and Heather Daniels serves as a reminder that nothing is more important than family."

About Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About MyComputerCareer.edu: MyComputerCareer provides technical training, certification preparation and job placement support for learners looking to enter the Information Technology industry. MyComputerCareer is a technical school with courses taught online and at its eight campuses in Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and Texas. Students who complete MyComputerCareer's Information Technology programs may earn valuable I.T. certifications in areas ranging from Operating Systems to Computer Networks and Cyber Security. In addition, active military and military veterans can utilize their GI Bill benefits. GI Bill is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government website at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

