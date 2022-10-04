'Military Makeover with Montel' Selects Thomas Family from Indian Land, SC for its Next Home Makeover

Purple Heart Army veteran and family will have their home fully updated through the efforts of Military Makeover team and its devoted partners

CHARLOTTE, S.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Military Makeover with Montel,' A BrandStar Original show, is honored to present Purple Heart Veteran Jonathan Thomas and his family with a home makeover on the new, upcoming season in Indian Land, SC.

Thomas has always felt a strong calling to protect his country and loved ones, which is why in 2001, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. After being deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan, Thomas was blown out of a guard tower by a suicide bomber. As a result, he saved the lives of his entire unit by taking the full force of the blast; however, the heroic incident left Thomas with a severe spinal injury and peripheral damage in his right eye.

Thomas received two Purple Hearts for his tremendous acts of courage and for the injuries he sustained and was also awarded a Bronze Star for heroism and the lives he saved that day.

A few years later, Thomas met his soon to be wife, Natasha and they had four children together.

In 2012, Thomas became an instructor at Fort Benning, GA. During this time, he was diagnosed with cancer, subsequently ending his sixteen-year military career. This did not stop Thomas as he fought the cancer, once again demonstrating his perseverance and bravery.

Today, Thomas continues to move forward in life and still feels a calling to help others. The Thomas family currently resides in South Carolina and is involved with several charities, including Bended Knee Outdoors, a charity that helps children with disabilities. With the loving support of Jonathan's wife, Natasha, and their children, they continue to persevere and stay committed to each other.

To show appreciation to Thomas and his family, decorated veteran and host Montel Williams, co-hosts Art Edmonds and Jennifer Bertrand, as well as its Military Makeover's devoted partners, will be working hard to provide the family with their dream home. The process will begin this October and includes replacing or refinishing bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

"It is a great privilege to give back to a fellow veteran and his family," said Montel Williams. "I look forward to providing this ever-so-deserving family with their forever home."

"In an effort to give back to our Veteran heroes, we encourage the local community to come out and volunteer," said Mark Alfieri, BrandStar Founder & CEO. "It is truly a life changing experience."

To volunteer on the makeover, email [email protected]. To nominate a Military Makeover recipient, visit militarymakeover.tv/beontheshow.

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com .

