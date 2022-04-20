Military Marine Vessel Engines Market Size to Grow by USD 859.02 Mn| 45% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Military Marine Vessel Engines Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Fairbanks Morse LLC

General Electric Co.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Scania AB

Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH

STX Engine Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for military marine vessel engines. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Military marine vessel engines market expansion in APAC would be aided by escalating tensions among neighboring nations over the projected period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Military Marine Vessel Engines Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Analysis

The gas turbine segment will gain a major proportion of the military marine vessel engines market. Diesel engines are the most widely used propulsion and auxiliary systems in the marine sector due to their high mechanical reliability and ease of operation. Using diesel as a fuel, on the other hand, results in the release of toxic compounds that are hazardous to the environment. As a result, the use of gas turbines is becoming more widespread, which is likely to increase segment growth throughout the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the military marine vessel engines market is the increase in demand for naval vessels. Another factor driving the growth of the military marine vessel engines market is the potential adoption of intelligent propulsion systems. Volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices, on the other hand, is one of the reasons limiting the growth of the military marine vessel engines market.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Military Marine Vessel Engines Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Smart Gun Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military Helicopter MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Military Marine Vessel Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 859.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Fairbanks Morse LLC, General Electric Co., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Scania AB, Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH, and STX Engine Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gas turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gas turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Water jet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Water jet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Water jet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Water jet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Water jet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Nuclear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Nuclear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Nuclear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Nuclear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Nuclear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 101: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 102: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 103: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 104: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 106: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 110: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fairbanks Morse LLC

Exhibit 114: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Key offerings

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 MAN Energy Solutions SE

Exhibit 122: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Rolls-Royce Plc

Exhibit 130: Rolls-Royce Plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Rolls-Royce Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Rolls-Royce Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Rolls-Royce Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH

Exhibit 134: Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 STX Engine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: STX Engine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: STX Engine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: STX Engine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio