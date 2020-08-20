Military Marketing Experts Refuel Agency Partners With TrueCar To Deepen Commitment To Military Audience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its partnership with Refuel Agency, the largest provider of media and marketing services specializing in and reaching the military audience. The partnership with Refuel Agency will support TrueCar in building brand awareness for TrueCar Military through strategic research that delivers richer audience insights and differentiated brand positioning.

"While only launching earlier this year, TrueCar Military is already the fastest growing affinity based car buying program in TrueCar history. It's very important to us that we invest in growing awareness of this program to the military community authentically and creatively," said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar.

"We are excited to partner with TrueCar and are confident that, through our Military expertise and omni-channel approach, TrueCar will become the go-to online destination for the Military and their vehicle shopping needs," said Derek White, President & CEO at Refuel Agency.

TrueCar launched 'TrueCar Military,' in May as a dedicated vehicle purchase program that provides exclusive Military incentives and benefits, on top of TrueCar's existing benefits, to those who have served our country's armed forces and their families.

TrueCar Military is available to all U.S. active duty service men and women, military retirees, veterans, and their spouses. Current TrueCar Military benefits include:

$500 - $4,000 Bonus Cash from Select Automakers

- Bonus Cash from Select Automakers Dealer Discounts on New and Used Vehicles

Up to $4,000 Worth of Benefits for Repair and Auto Deductible Reimbursement

Worth of Benefits for Repair and Auto Deductible Reimbursement Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline

For more information on TrueCar Military, visit: http://www.truecar.com/military.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online.

For more information: www.truecar.com , +1-844-469-8442, (US toll-free), [email protected]

About Refuel Agency

Refuel is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for military audiences, advertising to military families, military personnel, Department of Defense civilians, and veterans. For over 30 years, we have helped advertisers reach military, teen, college, and multicultural markets. www.refuelagency.com/military-marketing/.

