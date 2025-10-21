Military Members and Spouses Gain a Direct Route to Federal Careers Through New Degree Program

Golden Key Group and Barton Community College are creating career-ready pathways that strengthen both the federal workforce and military families.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Key Group (GKG), a leader in federal human capital and workforce transformation solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Barton Community College to launch the nation's first Associate of Arts degree with an emphasis in Federal Human Resources.

This groundbreaking program establishes a formal pathway into federal HR careers for transitioning servicemembers, veterans, and military spouses, providing them a portable, career-focused education aligned with the federal government's hiring needs. Whether a service member is preparing for retirement, planning a transition to civilian life, or a spouse seeking stable, transferable employment, the curriculum creates a direct pipeline to high-demand federal positions offering competitive pay, retirement benefits, and healthcare security.

With frequent moves and deployments making traditional career paths difficult, this program meets a practical need across the force. For military spouses, it offers a career that travels, with federal HR positions available at military installations and government offices in every state.

Courses are offered fully online and paced to work alongside training schedules, deployments, and family responsibilities. When spouses can maintain careers from post to post, it improves family financial stability and reduces stress during PCS moves, which directly supports retention.

"Supporting our military is part of GKG's DNA, and this program is another way we're ensuring continued success for them and their families," said Golden Key Group's CEO Gretchen McCracken. "We're thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative."

Built through a long-standing collaboration between GKG's federal HR experts, Barton's academic leadership, and GKG's elite Instructional Design Team, the program provides students real-world insight into human resources within the federal system, a domain where the need for new talent has never been more pressing.

Why It Matters to Military Families and the Force

Career Portability: Military spouses who move frequently can take this education anywhere, accessing remote or local federal HR positions across the nation and abroad.

Post-Service Employment: Transitioning Soldiers build credentials recognized across all federal agencies.

Building the Federal Workforce: The next generation of HR professionals will bring a deep appreciation for military service and a strong commitment to supporting those who serve.

Programs like Barton's are vital to readiness and retention. When military families have stable career opportunities, servicemembers can focus on their mission knowing their family's well-being is secure and their future after the uniform is within reach.

Classes begin in January, but enrollment is now open. Secure your spot and new career path today!

To learn more about the Federal Human Resources Associate of Arts degree, visit https://bartonccc.edu/programs/federal-hr .

About GKG

GKG is a leading provider of HR solutions, specializing in human capital management, employee training and development, and workforce strategy. Dedicated to excellence, integrity, and client-driven results, GKG empowers businesses and government agencies with the expertise needed to strengthen their workforce, enhance operational efficiency, and drive long-term success in an evolving employment landscape.

SOURCE Golden Key Group