Military Mobile Computing Systems Market to grow by USD 1,387.07 million|Increasing focus on ISR operations to drive growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military mobile computing systems market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The military mobile computing systems market is estimated to grow by USD 1,387.07 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.93%. North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global market growth. One of the main countries in North America which is significantly contributing to the military mobile computing systems market growth is the US due to its extensive R&D investments in the defense sector. There is an increasing focus on defense technology research and development, mainly in the development of robust, cost-effective military systems that are important for critical missions. The US Department of Defense is one of the world's largest purchasers of arms and armor, and all U.S. arms transactions, from raw materials to spares, fuel, food, reuse of military equipment and infrastructure, inventory, and supplier storage and tracking, are handled by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Hence such factors are expected to drive the military mobile computing systems market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Mobile Computing Systems Market

Military Mobile Computing Systems Market - Vendor Landscape

The military mobile computing systems market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Military Mobile Computing Systems Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges -

The increasing focus on ISR operations drives the military mobile computing systems market growth during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations is an integral part of any military mission, and decision-making in such high-risk operation highly rely on the collection and analysis of this information. The process of surveillance mainly comprises real-time monitoring of the activities and actions of military authorities and armed forces to observe their major movements. Surveillance is facilitated by the utilization of sensors to create /images or videos of the field. On the other hand, the reconnaissance process involves the intelligence-gathering activity which is used to analyze the enemy forces' resources and terrain. Hence, the importance of such high-risk operations is expected to drive the military mobile computing systems market growth during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity threats can significantly hinder the growth of the military mobile computing systems market during the forecast period. The main advanced technologies which are employed for the communication and transfer of information between the platform and controller are armored vehicles and UAVs. Flight parameters such as speed and altitude are determined by the several parameters which are sent by the onboard sensors. Thus, the interference of such signals can be from an external source that impacts one or more flight parameters by changing the data transmitted over the UAV and unmanned armored vehicle data link, which can lead to catastrophic results. Furthermore, it is a major requirement for the sender and receiver to use the same channel for proper communication in military mobile computer systems. Hence, if the enemy is able to track the channel, they can send interference signals. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the military mobile computing systems market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The ongoing digitization of battlefield operations is a primary trend in the military mobile computing systems market. Digitizing battlefield comprises a system where components are integrated, evaluated, acquired, and updated together. There is increasing adoption of information-based weapon systems by militaries across the world as it can offer combat vehicle crews with effective firepower and a knowledge base, ensuring both on-board and external sensors and weapons are coordinated and deployed. The main applications of this connected technology include missile detection and counter-terrorism. The main advantage of this advancement in technologies is that it offers the military the capability to remotely detect, locate and detect personnel, vehicles, vessels, and aircraft on runways in all weather conditions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the military mobile computing systems market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The military mobile computing systems market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Getac Holdings Corp., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Miltope, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rolta India Ltd., Saab AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The Military Mobile Computing Systems Market is analyzed in terms of Components (products and services), device (radio, smartphones, tablets, and PCs and laptops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the products segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of this segment is due to the increasing demand for highly secure networks, mainly in mission-critical operations. As most military and defense missions are subjected to harsh environmental conditions, these missions highly depend on rugged and reliable devices such as mobile and handheld computers. Furthermore, secure mobile communication technologies in the defense sector due to the rising demand for highly secure networks are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the military mobile computing systems market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The airport stands equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,457.82 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (air bridge, preconditioned air unit, stand entry guidance system, and electrical ground power unit), application (aircraft operations and MRO), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). An increase in global freight and passenger traffic is driving market growth.

The autonomous underwater vehicle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,985.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (communication, collision avoidance, navigation, propulsion, and imaging), application (military and defense, oil and gas, environment protection and monitoring, oceanography, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Growing offshore oil and gas exploration projects is a major driving factor for the growth of the global autonomous underwater vehicle market during the forecast period.

Military Mobile Computing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,387.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Getac Holdings Corp., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Miltope, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rolta India Ltd., Saab AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global military mobile computing systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global military mobile computing systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Device Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Device

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Device

7.3 Radio - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Radio - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Radio - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Radio - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Radio - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 PCs and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on PCs and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on PCs and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on PCs and laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on PCs and laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 119: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 120: ASELSAN AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings

12.4 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 122: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Collins Aerospace

Exhibit 126: Collins Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 127: Collins Aerospace - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings

12.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

Exhibit 129: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Getac Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 136: Getac Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Getac Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Getac Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Getac Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Getac Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Inmarsat Global Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 145: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 150: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Exhibit 155: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 160: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Saab AB

Exhibit 165: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 166: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 168: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Saab AB - Segment focus

12.15 Thales Group

Exhibit 170: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 171: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 173: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.16 Viasat Inc.

Exhibit 175: Viasat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Viasat Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Viasat Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Viasat Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Viasat Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 180: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio