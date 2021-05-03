Military Moves Continue During Pandemic - MilVil Helps

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Military continues to move service members and their families internationally, despite the pandemic. With greater rules, increased restrictions, and unbelievable requirements, families are finding it even harder to navigate the system to transition to their new home.

Now more than ever, families need to use the MilVil app and the website, MilVil.com. Unlike other moving platforms, MilVil focuses on the unique needs of the military during transition.

With over 180 military locations available, the app assists families with moving from one location to another. In addition, it helps families understand military entitlements during moves to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

During the pandemic, understanding the process is more important than ever. With delays in delivery of household goods and exceptions to travel to certain locations, families need to understand what is re-imbursed, and what are considered out-of-pocket expenses.

Additionally, families must update what they are packing. Overseas, where most families would usually spend their first few weeks in a hotel, for example, they are now going straight into a home to quarantine. This means families must rethink their packing, and update checklists - packing entertainment and additional necessities in carry-ons and luggage.

Stateside, families are moving to areas with booming housing markets, delays in building of new construction and limited rental opportunities. They need to plan early, and plan for contingencies. MilVil helps with this planning, and makes the entire process easier.

Founded in 2015, MilVil Inc. helps service members and their families through the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) process through an interactive app with semi-custom checklists, tips, calendars, budgets, receipt recording and more. The app's main mission is to make the PCS process easier through increasing understanding and communication during the move.

