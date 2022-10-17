Military Multirole Aircraft Market to grow by USD 3.67 Bn by 2026, Focus on minimizing environmental effects to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the military multirole aircraft market, operating under the Industrials market. The report estimates the market to grow by USD 3.67 billion between 2021-2026. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Multirole Aircraft Market 2022-2026

Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation Group, Eaton Corp. Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Eurofighter GmbH, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northstar, Protankgrup, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, The Boeing Co., United Aircraft Corp., and Leonardo Spa are among some of the major market participants.

Focus on minimizing environmental effects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 36% of the markets originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the rotorcraft category led the growth under the type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Rotorcraft



Fixed-wing

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their

impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The military multirole aircraft market report covers the following areas:

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Size

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Trends

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising arms race among countries leading to a surge in demand for

military multirole aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the Military Multirole Aircraft

Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist military multirole aircraft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the military multirole aircraft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the military multirole aircraft market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the military multirole aircraft market, vendors

Military Multirole Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation Group, Eaton Corp. Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Eurofighter GmbH, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northstar, Protankgrup, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, The Boeing Co., United Aircraft Corp., and Leonardo Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Rotorcraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Rotorcraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Rotorcraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Rotorcraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Rotorcraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fixed-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fixed-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fixed-wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed-wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed-wing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bombardier Inc.

Exhibit 92: Bombardier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bombardier Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bombardier Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Bombardier Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dassault Aviation Group

Exhibit 96: Dassault Aviation Group - Overview



Exhibit 97: Dassault Aviation Group - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Dassault Aviation Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Dassault Aviation Group - Segment focus

10.6 Eurofighter GmbH

Exhibit 100: Eurofighter GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: Eurofighter GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Eurofighter GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 107: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 108: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 110: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 112: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Saab AB

Exhibit 117: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 118: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 120: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Saab AB - Segment focus

10.11 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 122: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

10.12 United Aircraft Corp.

Exhibit 127: United Aircraft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: United Aircraft Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: United Aircraft Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

