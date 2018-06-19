Military Navigation Market Worth 12.07 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Military Navigation Market by Platform (Ammunition, Aviation, Ground, Marine, Unmanned Vehicle, Space), Application (ISR, C2, Combat & Security, Targeting & Guidance, SAR), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Grade & Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 8.87 billion in 2018 to USD 12.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing preference for the use of UAVs in modern warfare and rising demand for missiles and artillery systems due to geopolitical instabilities and changing nature of warfare are the major factors driving the military navigation market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 76 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Military Navigation Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/military-navigation-market-123048289.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on platform, the space segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the space segment of the military navigation market is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for earth observation, navigation services, and communication satellites is projected to drive the growth of the space segment. The space segment includes activities for monitoring the Earth's surface to obtain valuable information for mapping, mineral exploration, land-use planning, and resource management, among others.

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) segment of the military navigation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased requirement for situational awareness (SA) in military operations and rising use of geospatial intelligence. Intelligence is considered a crucial military competency as it acts as a force-multiplier by providing advanced situational awareness to armed forces. Surveillance & reconnaissance involves designing and processing specialized communication protocols for tactical and national intelligence systems.

Ask for PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=123048289

Based on component, the service segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on component, the service segment of the military navigation market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the line fit segment during the forecast period. The anticipated higher growth rate of the service segment is due to the requirement of maintenance training, instructor-led training (ILT), computer-based training (CBT), on-field support, and maintenance & repair services for navigation equipment.

The North American market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Among regions, the North American military navigation market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of the military navigation market in North America include the growing demand for new UAVs and aircraft. As most of the aircraft navigation equipment manufacturing companies are in the US, North America is considered to be a mature region in terms of adopting military navigation solutions and services.

Major companies profiled in the military navigation market report are L3 Technologies (US), Esterline (US), GE Aviation (US), Honeywell International (US), Moog (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Trimble (US), KVH Industries (US), Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland), Thales (France), and IAI (Israel), among others.

Know more about the Military Navigation Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/military-navigation-market-123048289.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets