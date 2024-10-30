Military Officers Association of America Announces New Chairman, 12 Board Members

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, USMC (Ret), has been elected chairman of the board of directors of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).

Throughout his 43 years of military service, Waldhauser participated in various operations, including Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He also served as Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command; Commander, Marine Forces U.S. Central Command/I Marine Expeditionary Force; and Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. Prior to his retirement in 2019, he served as the Combatant Commander for U.S. Africa Command.

"The organization is now 95 years old and still going strong," said Waldhauser, who has served on MOAA's board since 2020. "As an incoming chairman, I want to continue to make the organization stronger and more meaningful for not just our members but the entire uniformed services community."

The following 12 individuals also have been elected to MOAA's 36-member board. Each will serve a six-year term.

"Our new class of board members bring an impressive depth of service and leadership experience," said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret), MOAA president and CEO. "Their insights will be invaluable as MOAA continues to grow and advocate for our currently serving, veterans, retirees, and all our families, caregivers, and survivors."

About MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential military service organization and one of the largest veterans service organizations. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With 360,000 members from every branch of service — including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former officers and their families — MOAA is a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and protecting earned pay and benefits. MOAA represents the interests of our currently serving, service retirees, and veterans, as well as their families, caregivers and survivors.

