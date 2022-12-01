Military Radar Systems Global Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.84%

Dec 01, 2022, 06:30 ET
The introduction AESA technology together with Gallium Nitride-based semiconductors and advances in the digital computation are driving replacement programs for all platforms. Also the increased requirement for Air Defence radars at all levels, from drones to hypersonic missiles support the Military Radar market.
The Military Radar Market has a market value of US$10.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.84% in the forecast period 2022-2030. In 2022, North America gained a market value of US$ 4.13 bn, and its the largest regional segment within the Military Radar Market. On studying the regional competitive mapping, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region with leading countries like India and China.
Market analysis for the platform-based segmentation shows that Air Platforms account for 40% of the market value . It is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.40% between the forecast period 2022-2030.
Scope
- Overview: Snapshot of the Radar technology in the military market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Military Radar market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Impact Analysis:Analysis on how certain events will impact the missiles market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis
Segmentation
The publisher has segmented the market by Region, Platform, Application, Role, and Component.
Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East
- RoW
Platform
- Air
- Land
- Naval
- Space-Based
Application
- Surveillance & AEW Radar
- Tracking & Fire Control
- Multi-Functional Radar
- Synthetic Aperture and MTI
- Ground Penetration Radar
- Weapon Location & C-Ram Radar
- Weather Radar
Role
- Simple Pulse Radar
- Moving Target Indication Radar
- High Range Resolution Radar
- Imaging Radar
- Tracking Radar
- Electronically Scanned Phased Array Radar
- Fire Control Radar
- Surveillance Radar
- ATC & Ranging Radar
- Others
Component
- Antenna
- Power Amplifier
- Exciter
- Data Processor Units
- Graphical User Interface
- Software Interface
- Digital Signal Processor
- Stabilizing System
- COMMS
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Military Radar Technologies and Developments
4 Overview Military Radar Market
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
6 Country Analysis
7 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Region
8 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Platform
9 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Application
10 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Components
11 Opportunity Analysis
12 Scenario Analysis
13 Leading Companies in the Military Radar Market
14 Conclusions and recommendations
15 About the Publisher
Companies Mentioned
- Accipiter Radar
- Almaz-Antey
- Applied Radar
- Aselsan
- BAE Systems
- Ball Aerospace
- Bharat Electronics
- Blighter Surveillance Systems
- CEA Technologies
- Collins Aerospace (Raytheon)
- Collins Aerospace (Raytheon)
- Dassault Aviation
- DeTect
- Easat Radar systems
- Echodyne Radars
- Elbit Systems (Elisra)
- GEM elettronica
- General Atomics Aeronautical
- General Dynamics
- Hensoldt
- Honeywell International
- Indra
- Israel Aerospace Industries (Elta Systems)
- KBR
- L3Harris
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Macom
- Mercury Systems
- Northrop Grumman
- QinetiQ
- Raven Industries (Raven Aerostar)
- Raytheon
- Reutech Radar Systems
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- SRC
- Teledyne FLIR
- Telephonics Corporation
- TERMA
- Thales Group
