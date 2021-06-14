Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Military Shelters Market by Size Type (Small Shelters and Large Shelters), by Shelter Type (Rigid Shelters and Non-Rigid Shelters), by Product Type (Expandable Shelters and Non-Expandable Shelters), by Installation Type (Vehicle- Mounted Shelters and Ground-Based Shelters), by Material Type (Polyester, Composite, Steel, and Others), by Application Type (Medical Facility, Command & Control Post, Storage, Aircraft Base, Repair & Maintenance, Accommodation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the military shelters market over the trend period of 2015 to 2020 and the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our military equipment market reports from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the military shelters market to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Military Shelters Market: Highlights from the Report

Military shelter systems are deployed for a multitude of purposes including temporary living, medical support centers, arms and ammunition storage, etc., by the defense authorities for their troops. These shelters are in the form of containers, tents, panels, etc. that are deployed for a certain period.

The defense industry has exhibited significant growth over the past few years with almost every country increasing its military expenses and budgets. The demand for military shelters has also considerably grown in the wake of surging military and humanitarian operations/missions. Currently, the manufacturers of military shelter structures are focused on the development of lightweight, portable, and cost-efficient systems. Over the years, major shelter manufacturers have switched to composite shelters aiming at greater durability, cost efficiency, and lightweight, some of the most urged requirements from defense authorities. As a result, it is anticipated that in the forthcoming years, composites would be the primary material used for the development of military shelters.

The overall impact of the Pandemic on the demand for military shelters seemed negligible since a vast majority of the contracts for military shelters are long-term in nature, assisting the industry stakeholders to survive the pandemic shocks. Stratview Research's estimates suggest that the market for military shelters is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1,081.2 million in 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1591/military-shelters-market.html

Based on the shelter size, large shelters are the preferred category in the market and are estimated to maintain their huge lead over small shelters in the years to come. Small shelters are also estimated to grow at a healthy pace over the forecast period.

Based on the shelter type, the market is segregated as rigid shelters and non-rigid shelters. Non-rigid shelters are soft-wall shelters, made of fabrics, whereas rigid shelters are hard wall containers or panels. Rigid wall shelters hold a lion's share of the market as they are of a higher cost majorly due to the integration of various rigid materials and expensive mechanisms. All the major countries usually prefer rigid wall shelters for medical facilities and command-and-control posts. Expandable containers are the most preferred rigid shelter type, usually supplied in the length of 20".

Moreover, military shelters are deployed for serving a wide range of applications including personnel accommodation, command, and control posts, medical facility posts, storage, aircraft hangars, and many more. The study of recent contracts between military shelter manufacturers and defense authorities corroborates that there has been a greater demand for rigid military shelters for the command-and-control post.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Detailed Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1591/military-shelters-market.html#form

Regional Insights

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is supposed to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years, primarily propelled by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the key military spenders of the region. North America currently accounts for the largest share of the market with the USA having an exceptionally high annual defense budget and expenses. The region (North America) is estimated to maintain its indubitable lead in the years to come.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, military shelter manufacturers, distributors, and defense authorities. Key military shelter manufacturers are General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, AAR Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Anchor Industries, Inc., Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd., HDT Global, and HTS tentiQ. Formation of long-term contracts and development of innovative products are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market. The prevalent COVID-19 crisis has pushed the leading players to realign their strategies to adapt to the need of the hour.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the military shelters market and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Military Shelters Market, by Size

Small Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Large Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Military Shelters Market, by Shelter Type

Rigid Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Non-Rigid Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Military Shelters Market, by Product Type

Expandable Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Non-Expandable Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Military Shelters Market, by Installation

Vehicle-Mounted Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Ground-Based Shelters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Military Shelters Market, by Material

Polyester (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Composite (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Steel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Military Shelters Market, by Application

Medical Facility (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Command & Control (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Storage (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Aircraft Base (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Repair & Maintenance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Accommodation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , The Middle East & Africa , and Latin America )

Military Shelters Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Middle East & Africa (Country Analysis: Israel , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

& Africa Latin America (Country Analysis: Brazil and Others)

