Military Strategy Meets Modern Life in New Book on Personal Instruments of Power

By Major Kenneth J. Green

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era defined by division, uncertainty, and information overload, Personal Instruments of Power Required in the Trump Era and Beyond offers a clear, actionable framework for personal stability and strength. Drawing on the U.S. Instruments of National Power, Major Kenneth J. Green translates military–grade strategy into practical "Personal Instruments of Power" designed to protect your mind, your purpose, your family, and your future.

Power Required in the Trump Era and Beyond Major Kenneth J. Green

Readers will learn to build alliances through Personal Diplomacy, guard their mental fitness with Personal Information Power, and develop the discipline and resilience of Personal Military Power. The book also equips individuals to maintain financial stability, analyze their environment with Personal Intelligence, uphold ethical boundaries through Personal Law Enforcement, and participate responsibly in democracy using Personal Political Power.

Far from political rhetoric or division, this is a strategic survival guide for modern life, uniting the author's military experience with the grounding force of faith. For anyone overwhelmed by today's cultural and political climate, this book serves as a shield, a compass, and a roadmap toward clarity, integrity, and personal strength.

Personal Instruments of Power Required in the Trump Era and Beyond was released in December 2025 and is available on Amazon and Lulu.

Connect with Major Kenneth J. Green at https://majorkgreen.us2.authorhomepage.com

Major Kenneth J. Green is available for interviews, Q&A's, and bylined articles and can speak/write on topics including but not limited to:

What inspired you to adapt the U.S. Instruments of National Power into a personal framework for everyday individuals?

You emphasize "Personal Instruments of Power." How do these tools help people protect their mind, purpose, and future in today's climate?

You draw heavily from your Air Force background. How did your military experience shape the strategic principles in this book?

Faith plays a significant role in your message. How do you balance strategic thinking with spiritual grounding?

You describe the book as a "shield," "compass," and "roadmap." What do you hope readers feel after finishing it?

About the Author:

Major Kenneth J. Green is a retired U.S. Air Force Squadron Commander with 32 years of distinguished service. A graduate of the Academy of Military Science and Air Command and Staff College, his military studies in strategy and national power inform the foundation of his work.

He brings more than three decades of leadership experience in Information Technology, guiding major transitions and operations for Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies. He holds a Bachelor's in Management of Information Technology, an MBA, and multiple professional certifications, including PMP, Supply Chain Management, Lean Manufacturing, SAFe Agile, Outsourcing Professional, Metaverse Professional, Generative AI, Agentic AI, and ChatGPT certifications.

Major Green has served on several community boards and is committed to empowering individuals through discipline, faith, and personal resilience. Rooted in a strong Christian upbringing, he credits his beliefs as the guiding force behind his mission and message.

Media Contact:

Kenneth Green

469-387-9632

[email protected]

SOURCE Kenneth J. Green