Military Streaming Platform Veteran Entertainment Television "VET Tv" Announces Waco Hoover as Chief Executive Officer and Todd Brockman as Chairman of the Board

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Entertainment Television, the largest entertainment and streaming platform serving the military community, announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Waco Hoover who has chaired the company's advisory board will serve as CEO and Todd Brockman will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. John Acevedo will transition from his role as CEO and serve as the company's chief strategy officer.

Waco brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities over the past 20 years. His capabilities include extensive industry experience, financial analysis, and operating growth businesses. He is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to build enduring brands while leveraging operational scale across a dispersed production footprint. As a former U.S. Marine, he has an intimate understanding of VET Tv's values, audience, and culture.

Prior to his appointment of CEO, he was the Managing Director at Xperiential Group, overseeing all aspects of the company's finance operations, mergers and acquisitions, as well as the company's information technology function. He's an advisor to Founders Factory, a London based venture capital firm and has advised global brands including MGM Resorts, Informa, Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, Vivendi, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. He is widely respected among members of the U.S. investment community having served as the chief executive for multiple divestitures to global media, entertainment, and tech firms. He has served on the VET Tv Board for 18 months and is presently VET Tv's chief advisor. This familiarity with the Company's current leadership team and strategy will allow Waco to integrate quickly, a major advantage to scaling in the fast-moving OTT, subscription, and e-commerce sectors.

"VET Tv sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting new market opportunities in decades," said Hoover. "Thanks to the efforts of John and the entire team at VET Tv, no company is better positioned to serve the military community. I look forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid, to develop brands that strongly resonate with the military, and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders and the wellbeing of the military community".

Concurrent with the appointment of Waco Hoover as CEO, Todd Brockman will serve as Chairman of the Board. Todd has served on many Boards, as CEO, as well as Chairman and has built and divested over 20 companies. He is a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist with over 30 years of experience. He has served as advisor to VET Tv for over a year and is intimately familiar with the leadership and the business which will allow him to transition quickly in his new role.

Consistent with the announcement, John Acevedo will be transitioning from his role as CEO to Chief Strategy Officer. As a founding employee of VET Tv, John has been instrumental in building VET Tv into what it is today and paving the way for future growth in his new role.

"It has been an incredible five years at VET Tv, and I have witnessed the team and Company grow from zero to hundreds of thousands of subscribers across the globe," said Acevedo. "VET Tv is positioned to win with the resources, infrastructure, team, and culture needed to succeed. It has truly been an honor to be part of building a unique, cause related brand like VET Tv, and I look forward to seeing the Company continue to evolve and grow under Waco and Todd's leadership."

About Veteran Entertainment Television - VET Tv

The company, founded in 2016, is an U.S. based vertically integrated over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, self-financing, and marketing military comedy films and television series whose primary audience is the military and veteran community. A mission first brand, VET Tv is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing veteran suicide for the military community through humor and camaraderie.

SOURCE Veteran Entertainment Television

Related Links

www.veterantv.com

