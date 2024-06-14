Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market size is set to grow by USD 352.9 million from 2024-2028, Introduction of high-definition thermal imaging systems boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military thermal weapon sights market size is estimated to grow by USD 352.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. Introduction of high-definition thermal imaging systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of wireless thermal weapon sights. However, high cost associated with production of military thermal weapon sights poses a challenge. Key market players include American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo DRS, Materion Corp., Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, SIG Sauer Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, THEON International, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging India Pvt. Ltd., and Trijicon Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2024-2028

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 352.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Key companies profiled American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo DRS, Materion Corp., Patria Group, Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, SIG Sauer Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, THEON International, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging India Pvt. Ltd., and Trijicon Inc.

Market Driver

Military thermal weapon sights have gained significant traction in the defense and law enforcement sectors due to their advanced capabilities. Devices like the Pulsar Thermion XM50 and Teledyne Technologies Inc.'s Breach Thermal Monocular offer superior image quality and quick target acquisition in challenging conditions. Their wireless connectivity enables seamless integration with other systems, enhancing situational awareness and reducing risks. This technology's adoption is expected to expand the military thermal weapon sights market substantially during the forecast period.

The Military Thermal Weapon Sights market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technology in military applications. Bordeaux, Montoring, and Combat Systems are key players in this industry, providing solutions such as infrasight, vision enhancement, and targeting systems. These systems offer benefits like improved situational awareness, increased accuracy, and enhanced security.

The trend towards remote control and autonomous systems is also driving innovation in this market. Devices like Soliders, Geopolitics, and Effective Sensing are developing advanced thermal imaging technologies to meet the evolving needs of military forces. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the need for superior military capabilities and the ongoing development of advanced thermal technology.

Market Challenges

Military thermal weapon sights are expensive due to advanced technology and specialized labor. Thermal sensors, made with complex technology, are costly and require skilled engineers. Advanced components, such as lenses and circuit boards, also add to the expense. Skilled labor is needed for assembly, and testing requires specialized equipment and personnel. Strict military quality control measures ensure each sight meets standards, but can increase production costs. These factors may limit market growth for military thermal weapon sights.

The Military Thermal Weapon Sights market faces several challenges. Capabilities such as accuracy, detection range, and durability are essential for these systems. However, integrating them with other military technologies can be difficult. Budgets and maintenance costs are also significant challenges. The systems must be able to function in various weather conditions and terrains. Additionally, cybersecurity threats are a growing concern.

The market requires advanced technology to counteract these challenges and provide effective thermal weapon sights for military applications. The need for miniaturization and longer battery life is also important for portable and handheld devices. The market for military thermal weapon sights is competitive, with several players offering similar products. Therefore, companies must differentiate themselves by providing superior technology and customer service.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Gun-based thermal weapon sights

1.2 Vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights Application 2.1 Air

2.2 Maritime

2.3 Land Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Gun-based thermal weapon sights- The global military thermal weapon sights market is projected to expand due to the increasing demand for advanced targeting solutions in combat situations. Gun-based thermal weapon sights, such as the AN/PAS-13 and ATN Thor 4, offer enhanced capabilities with long detection ranges and compatibility with various weapons.

Manufacturers like Leonardo DRS are innovating to provide lightweight, portable, and high-performance sights, like the INOD Block III, which can detect targets in all lighting conditions and poor weather. The market growth is driven by the need for superior accuracy and image clarity, enabling soldiers to effectively engage enemies from greater distances and complex environments.

Research Analysis

The Military Thermal Weapon Sights market encompasses advanced technologies that enhance combat effectiveness under various lighting and weather conditions. These sights utilize thermal imaging and infrared radiation to detect heat signatures, extending detection ranges and improving aiming accuracy for military forces. The integration of wireless connectivity and augmented reality further enhances situational awareness, enabling more efficient border seal operations.

Thermal detectors, thermograms, and thermographic weapon sights are essential tools for armed services, including the army, navy, and air force. Ultraviolet sensors offer additional capabilities, expanding the scope of these systems. Compact thermographic cameras and aiming reticles ensure the versatility and adaptability of these solutions for small arms and heavier weapons. Geopolitical tensions continue to drive the demand for advanced thermal weapon sights, ensuring the readiness and preparedness of defense forces.

Market Research Overview

The Military Thermal Weapon Sights market encompasses advanced technologies and solutions designed for enhancing military capabilities in various operational environments. These systems utilize thermal imaging to provide real-time visual information, enabling effective target identification and engagement in low-light conditions or through smoke, fog, and other obscurants.

The market comprises various types of thermal weapon sights, including handheld, weapon-mounted, and helmet-mounted systems. These solutions are integral to force protection, situational awareness, and mission success in modern military operations. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts aim to improve thermal imaging technologies, such as uncooled microbolomers and long-wave infrared sensors, to provide more advanced and cost-effective solutions for military applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Gun-based Thermal Weapon Sights



Vehicle-mounted Thermal Weapon Sights

Application

Air



Maritime



Land

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

