Military Threat-Response Solutions Demand Rising as Global Unmanned Systems Market Projected to Reach $43 Billion By 2030

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Unmanned Systems is primarily driven by the surging demand for autonomous systems, improvements in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, and increased adoption across various industries for operational efficiency and cost savings. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global Unmanned Systems Market was valued at USD 27.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow USD 43.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, it is projected to reach 2,876,197 units by 2030, from 1,998,009 units in 2024. The report said: "Defense is expected to be the largest application segment in the unmanned systems market during the forecast period, driven by several factors. Primarily, unmanned systems are equipped to conduct high-risk missions, such as surveillance in hostile environments or bomb disposal, while safeguarding human lives. This capability reshapes modern warfare, emphasizing personnel safety and enabling complex operations without jeopardizing troops. In addition to improved safety, unmanned systems offer cost savings when contrasted with conventional manned options. These systems result in significant savings for defense budgets due to their decreased operational costs and maintenance requirements. Military organizations looking to make resource allocations while preserving operational capacity and readiness may find this financial efficiency appealing. The versatility of unmanned systems also stands out. These systems can be deployed across a variety of missions, from intelligence gathering to combat support and logistics. This flexibility allows defense forces to respond effectively to changing operational needs, thus improving mission success rates. The rapid advancement of technology keeps enhancing the potential of autonomous systems. Their strategic value is increased by their growing ability to operate remotely or autonomously." Active Companies leading the way in military & defense operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: "North America is expected to be the largest market for unmanned systems during the forecast period. With the growing applications of unmanned systems in logistics, agriculture, defense, and surveillance, there has been a sharp rise in demand for these systems. In military applications, there is an escalating need for unmanned systems driven by substantial investments in defense technologies. Industries such as agriculture and logistics are also exploring these technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. The strong economy and large-scale adoption across other sectors are further driving the growth of the unmanned systems market. In conclusion, the Unmanned Systems Market presents robust growth opportunities, particularly in the defense and commercial sectors. While challenges such as cybersecurity risks and regulatory hurdles persist, ongoing innovations and increased global defense budgets are expected to drive market expansion. Stakeholders are encouraged to focus on technological advancements and strategic collaborations to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for unmanned systems."

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Counter-UAS Systems Featured by a U.S. Tier-1 Defense Partner at Association of the United States Army - AUSA 2025 - Showcasing joint innovation and deepening collaboration at one of North America's largest defense exhibitions - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced that its Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) technologies were featured and installed on a Tier-1 U.S. defense contractor's platform during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition held October 13–15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. one of North America's largest and most influential defense exhibitions.

The joint display positioned VisionWave's C-UAS system as a centerpiece integration, reflecting the strong partnership, technological confidence, and potential advantages that VisionWave brings to its defense partners. It is the goal for the collaboration between the companies to continue to grow stronger, with multiple new projects, integration efforts, and combined design initiatives now underway - illustrating the depth of the expanding relationship and potential opportunities ahead.

"We believe being showcased on a major defense partner's platform at AUSA highlights the strength of our collaboration and the confidence placed in our technology," said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "This partnership is becoming even closer with the goal of introducing more programs and integration projects and establishing joint design efforts. It's an exciting step forward for both companies."

The installation demonstrated seamless interoperability with modern command-and-control frameworks and emphasized real-time multi-domain readiness for operational environments.

Key highlights:

Prime-level exposure: VisionWave's C-UAS systems presented publicly for the first time as part of a Tier-1 contractor's operational platform.

Deepening collaboration: Builds on ongoing joint engineering and integration work across unmanned, sensing, and protection systems.

Technological validation: Reinforces VisionWave's potential advantage in AI-driven sensing and autonomous defense technologies. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the military/defense industries include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently unveiled its innovative "Ragnarök" Low-Cost Cruise Missile (LCCM) system, representing a significant advancement in tactical strike capabilities.

The Ragnarök LCCM features an optimized design that enables exceptional performance metrics for a system in its class. This strike-focused platform offers an impressive 500 nautical mile range while carrying an 80-pound payload, making it ideal for precision engagement missions across a variety of operational scenarios.

"The Ragnarök LCCM represents our commitment to developing high-performance strike systems, for Valkyrie, that meet the evolving needs of today's warfighter in conjunction with the budget realities that dictate what systems ultimately make it to the field," said Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems. "Its modular design delivers maximum combat capability for carriage and launch options. With complementary capability to the Northrop Grumman's Lumberjack that's recently been in the news, weapons in this new class which support unmanned and manned applications are coming to the forefront demonstrating their performance value per cost."

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in all-domain unmanned systems, recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that positions Korean Air as its priority partner in the Republic of Korea.

This alliance will focus on integrating and adapting AV's JUMP® 20 Group 3 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing uncrewed aircraft to meet the specific needs of the Korean Defense market. It also establishes a foundation for long-term joint research and development, sustained innovation, and local production – supporting efforts by the Korean Ministry of National Defense to grow its unmanned system infrastructure and expand manufacturing within the country.

"This agreement signals our growing international footprint, market presence, and commitment to delivering adaptable solutions in collaboration with trusted, in-country partners around the world," said Larry Satterfield, AV's Senior Director of Business Development for Asia Pacific. "With incredible mission flexibility and a rapidly growing global demand for the platform, JUMP 20 will anchor our partnership with Korean Air and meet Korea's emerging defense needs."

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has recently received a contract to deliver modified Bombardier Global 6500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to the Republic of Korea Air Force. L3Harris is partnering with Bombardier, Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA Systems and Korean Air to provide this advanced capability. The program is valued at more than $2.26 billion.

These aircraft will fly faster and operate longer to improve the nation's mission readiness. They will also cruise at higher altitudes for improved safety and provide combat-proven radar coverage to more quickly detect and track threats. The communications suite will provide interoperability with the United States, NATO and coalition partners, creating a networked battlespace with fifth-generation aircraft and beyond.

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has recently delivered the first PhantomStrike® radar to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for their FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft fleet. PhantomStrike is a first-of-its-kind, fully air-cooled, high efficiency Gallium Nitride, fire-control radar that is designed to provide long-range threat detection, tracking and targeting. At nearly half the cost of a typical fire control radar, it delivers superior radar capability due to its faster, more agile digital beam, advanced target detection and resistance to jamming.

"In an increasingly complex and contested battlespace, aircrew need to make informed, split-second decisions to ensure mission success," said Dan Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "Delivering the first PhantomStrike system to KAI marks a pivotal step in equipping our customers with the advanced technology needed to maintain a decisive advantage in combat."

PhantomStrike is designed for size, weight, and power constrained platforms that include uncrewed and light-attack aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters. It harnesses the fire control power of a fighter in its lightest form factor ever – weighing nearly half of a modern active electronically scanned array radar.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information: Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5575684/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg

SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates