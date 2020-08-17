Military Toxic Exposure Virtual Conference Introduces New Bill to Bring National Awareness

Although the Veterans Administration has established an official burn pit registry for inflicted veterans, the department has denied several claims and does not permit service members to submit updated health information or allow dependents to submit a death entry by proxy. The conference will highlight the long-term health effects of toxic exposure from burn pits and introduce new legislation being proposed to reform current veteran affairs policies. MTEC will be livestreamed on Grunt Style's official Facebook channel and will feature notable guests and healthcare experts including:

Jon Stewart , Political Commentator, Actor

and Guest of Honor

Dr. Anthony Szema , Zucker School of

Medicine at Hofstra/ Northwell

Dr. Robert Miller, Associate Professor at

Vanderbilt University David Shulkin , Former Veteran Affairs

Secretary

, Former Veteran Affairs Secretary John Feal , Fealgood Foundation

, Fealgood Foundation Kerry Baker, Toxic Exposure Class Expert

VA Appellate Practitioner

To learn more and register for the Military Toxic Exposure Virtual Conference, visit: https://bit.ly/MTEC2020.

"Burn pits are commonly used by the government to destroy hazardous materials such as batteries, rubber, chemicals, ammunition as well as medical and human waste," said Tim Jensen, Chief Strategy Officer for Grunt Style. "The proximity of these burn pits to military bases left many soldiers vulnerable to their emissions, which caused devastating health conditions and thousands of deaths. MTEC 2020 aims to inform our nation's veterans of new legislation being proposed to help secure health benefits they and their families rightfully deserve."

"Decades of advocacy begins with the suffering, the wounded and the dead whose families are now calling on congress demanding justice. The 9/11 World Trade Center first responders were told by our government that the air was safe, they too are sick and dying," said Rosie Torres, Executive Director for Burn Pits 360. "After a decade of building systemic momentum we partnered with Grunt Style, FealGood Foundation and Jon Stewart to apply their blueprint of advocacy. MTEC is us delivering hope to the service men and women that have borne the burden of America's defense. It's time we recognize these injuries as an instrumentality of war."

