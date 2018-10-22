Military Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Market Analysis Report 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast by Product Types (Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)



The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global military unmanned vehicles market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $1,133mn in 2018.



Now: In October 2017, Bluefin Robotics Corporation successfully completed the trials of Knifefish program for the U.S. Navy. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?



Report Scope

- Global military unmanned maritime vehicles market forecasts from 2018-2028

- Regional military unmanned maritime vehicles market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and North America;

- Country military unmanned maritime vehicles forecasts from 2018-2028 covering China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil

- By Product Types (Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) submarket forecasts from 2018-2028

- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) submarket forecasts from 2018-2028

- Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level military unmanned maritime vehicles markets from 2018-2028

- Profiles and market share of the leading 13 military unmanned maritime vehicles in 2018 at a global level and for leading countries



