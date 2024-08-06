Military Veteran and Ex-Tesla Cathode Leader Tom Wood Joins Austin Elements

Tom joins Austin Elements from Tesla, where he served as Cathode Manufacturing Leader, overseeing the construction and commissioning of a world-class cathode production plant in Austin. His leadership in building high-performing teams and optimizing production processes will be instrumental in accelerating Austin Element's manufacturing capabilities.

Tom began his career as a Nuclear Engineer at Naval Reactors where he oversaw environmental compliance and waste disposal programs across key naval and Department of Energy facilities. He later held engineering and operational leadership roles at The Dow Chemical Company and Lucite International (Mitsubishi Chemical Group), further developing his leadership, operational and strategic skills.

At Austin Elements, Tom will oversee the company's transition from pilot to full-scale commercial production. His primary responsibility will be overseeing the construction and commissioning of Mega Plant 1 (MP1), which will process up to 25,000 metric tons of black mass and black mass equivalent input, focusing on lithium iron phosphate black mass (LFP).

Austin Elements stands out from other recyclers due to its proprietary technology which enables the economic recycling of various feedstocks including LFP/LFMP black mass, mixed LFP & NCM black mass, and lithium-containing ceramic glasses. The company is the only LFP recycler in North America and Europe capable of producing qualified battery-grade lithium carbonate and LFP/LFMP precursor from "dirty" black mass containing high levels of impurities such as aluminum, copper, and fluoride. Austin Elements' IRA compliant critical minerals, including lithium carbonate, iron phosphate, nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate, have been qualified by multiple tier-one pCAM/CAM producers.

Dr. Jacob Jin, CEO of Austin Elements, commented: "Tom's experience and structured approach align perfectly with our goal to set up a domestic critical mineral recycling and production facility in Texas. Under Tom's leadership, we're confident in our progress towards commercial production and supplying critical minerals to the EV and ESS industries in North America and Europe."

For more information about Austin Elements Inc., please visit Austin Elements Inc., or email [email protected].

SOURCE Austin Elements Inc