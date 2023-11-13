Military veteran opens new Gotcha Covered location in North St. Johns County

Clifford Oberg, Heike Porter continue expansion in Northeast Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of its North St. Johns County location. The new center is owned and operated by Clifford Oberg and Heike Porter.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered of North St. Johns County provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the county by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Clifford Oberg and Heike Porter are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of North St. Johns County.

"Clifford (Oberg) and Heike (Porter) have proven that they are a true asset to the Gotcha Covered family," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The North St. Johns community will soon find out the reasons why. We know Clifford and Heike will jump in the community right away and showcase the excellence that Gotcha Covered covets in all our franchisees."

Oberg, a 21-year veteran in the U.S. Air Force, is no stranger to the franchise world. In 2014, he opened his first Gotcha Covered in Apollo Beach. In just under five years, he made it the third largest Gotcha Covered franchise. He is now venturing into his third territory.

Porter, who grew up in Germany, spent many years with the U.S. Army working as a civilian contractor. She has been in the U.S. for over 20 years and specializes in designs and colors.

"Being part of Gotcha Covered is more than just owning a small business. It means being part of a family," said Oberg. "The constant support and friendly relationships we have developed mean everything to us. There is no better franchise than Gotcha Covered."

Porter said that owning a Gotcha Covered helps build strong relationships in the community.

"What we love most about the window treatment business is developing strong relationships with our clients and putting smiles on their faces," Porter said. "We are changing their homes and their lives through the use of proper window coverings."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of North St. Johns County, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/st-johns-county/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered